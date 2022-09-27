Pat Fallon
Franmarie Metzler

Our military is struggling to recruit, and President Biden just made it worse. As threats around the world grow, the pool of people willing and able to serve is rapidly deteriorating. The military must get creative and offer benefits that are not found in other careers to attract the necessary talent. This can include both financial benefits, like signing bonuses, and others such as skill development and credentialing.

PAT FALLON is U.S. representative for Texas’s 4th Congressional District since 2021.

