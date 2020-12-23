“Tis the season to be jolly...”
Or is it?
The dictionary defines “jolly” as “in good spirits; gay; merry; cheerfully festive or convivial.” So, yes, it is the jolly season for children and grandchildren with holidays and presents galore.
But what about the rest of us?
In many ways ‘tis the season to be thankful. Access to COVID-19 vaccines is at hand, giving us hope for a virus-free normalcy soon. Interests rates are low, gas prices are low, and the stock market is at record levels. Most of us still have our jobs and our homes. Congress nears agreement for another round of stimulus to help those who are struggling. The nasty 2020 political season is coming to an end, though the nastiness will linger.
But, thankful is not jolly, reflecting the sober events we have endured this year.
The hope of Christmas spurs us to hope for more joy this coming year. But that hope must confront some cheerless realities.
The notion that we are “one nation, under God, indivisible” continues to unravel as bitterness and antagonism toward each other sever the ties that bind us together. As we clash with one another, we grow insensitive to mounting worldwide displacement and victimization of millions from famine, disease, natural disasters, ethnic cleansing, regional conflicts, and human trafficking. We also pay inadequate attention to state sponsored cyber wars and fractured alliances.
History suggests the underlying aggression of all this creates psychic kindling easy to ignite into major conflicts.
The “Preacher” told us in Ecclesiastes “for everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven.” So, you might say the season to be jolly has passed and the time to be thankful and sober has come.
That shouldn’t be unexpected. The Christmas season itself has a history of bouncing between periods of jolly festivity and sober ceremony. The early church celebrated the death and resurrection of Jesus, but did not celebrate his birth. As a result, secular festivities for this season appeared before holy ceremonies. The ensuing competition for ascendancy between the two has continued since the Fourth Century.
The Preacher concluded his poetic series in Ecclesiastes 3 saying there is “a time for war, and a time for peace.”
Some say the season of peace enforced by a strong America is passing as America corrodes from discord within. If so, the time for major conflict may soon be upon us.
Those who do celebrate the true meaning of Christmas know something else. The holy birthday heralded peace on earth to people of good will. So long as there are sufficient men and women of good will, we can avoid major conflict at home as well as abroad.
That’s the real gift we need this Christmas, more good souls who will keep the peace among us so we can keep the peace for the world. Growing and nurturing such peacemakers is our greatest challenge.
This sober Christmas season as we give the Lord thanks and praise, let us also pray that He will touch more souls to multiply the peacemakers among us.