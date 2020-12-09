Move over Grinch. It’s no childish matter Dr. Seuss. The new holiday story this season is “How the COVID stole Christmas” by Drs. Robert Redfield and Thomas Dobbs.
Who?
No, no. The “Who” of Whoville are Dr. Seuss characters. The characters in Drs. Redfield’s and Dobbs’ story are “Us.”
Citing grim numbers last week, Dr. Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said, “December, January, and February are going to be rough times,” adding that he sees this as “the most difficult time in the public health history of this nation.”
Echoing Dr. Redfield, Mississippi health officer Dr. Dobbs said, “Without a doubt we are headed into the darkest period for coronavirus in Mississippi.”
With cases surging throughout the nation and with deaths exceeding 2,000 daily, Redfield projected COVID deaths could total 450,000 by the end of February … if the public doesn’t “get serious” about fighting COVID. And that’s with vaccines becoming available during the same period.
Mississippi COVID cases hit 2,457 in one day last week and are running at far higher levels than ever before. “We are rapidly ascending to a peak that no one knows what it will be,” said Dobbs.
The “main driver” of the current surge, Redfield said, comes from “home gatherings” where family members and friends don’t wear masks or social distance. Children and young adults who are infected but show no COVID symptoms are spreading the disease to others. This is happening coast to coast he said.
“It’s nonessential social activities that are absolutely undermining the health and well-being of our state,” said Dobbs.
As cases surge to record levels, hospitalizations have too. More and more hospitals are at full capacity.
Redfield said the nation’s health care system is being strained to the point of collapse, adding, “90% of hospitals are in red zones.”
“We’re seeing an increasing strain on our hospital system,” said Dobbs, as daily hospitalization rates in Mississippi topped 1,000 for the first time since March. He said that 13 hospitals had no ICU beds available and 20 more had less than 10% available. The Clarion-Ledger reported 30 patients were stacked waiting for rooms to become available at the state’s largest hospital, the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
To turn the tide on COVID until vaccines are readily available, the CDC and the Mississippi Department of Health stress that we must “get serious,” as Redfield said, and avoid nonessential social activities, practice social distancing, wear masks in closed settings and outdoors when social distancing cannot be maintained, avoid large groups, and wash hands regularly. The Mississippi recommendation includes avoiding sporting events, funerals, weddings, and in-person church services.
So the climax of this Grinch-like Christmas story is this – to stop the COVID surge we must avoid our wonderful Christmas parties and family gatherings.
Bah, humbug, you say.
Yes, many of you will ignore these recommendations as will many of our political leaders. And, yes, as a dire result, a merry Christmas will be stolen from too many of Us.