Recently, I had a straightforward and tense exchange with one of our Oxford Board of Aldermen over the issue of the city’s role in the relocation of the Confederate statue that stands in the center of our community. At its October 20th meeting, the Board of Alderman took no public action to advocate and request the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors relocate the statue erected in 1907 to a more appropriate spot.
The Board of Aldermen, a seven member body of four white men, one white female and two African-Americans, voted 4-3 not to pursue legal action to clarify ownership of the property upon which the statue stands. Likewise, the Board chose not to voice its preference through a resolution or motion, expressing its desire to see the statue relocated.
Following the Board’s inaction, I sent an email to my alderman, expressing my strong disappointment of his position and the lack of public transparency during the months that led to the Board’s initial executive session decision. I wrote the following, “As a white male, I see a pattern. Five white males on the Board of Supervisors are not open to righting a glaring wrong in our county. And four white males on the Board of Aldermen are unwilling to pursue the issue to its conclusion on behalf of all citizens. Some day that will change.”
I was told that I had, “crossed the line.” Obviously, my alderman interpreted my email as calling him a racist. That was not my intention. I think highly of my alderman. My intention was to hold up a mirror, and call out the racial division represented by these public officials’ inaction. We must intentionally act against the systemic inequities of our past and present. For some, this can be an uncomfortable truth.
People who know me best recognize that for most of my life I have been conflict adverse, always careful to work things out with all parties. Thus I was initially upset by our terse conversation. As I reflected on his comment I decided, it was past time to for me to “cross the line”.
This is a moral issue for me and should be for all of us. A statue in the middle of our city and county celebrating the Civil War is out of place. It was put there to celebrate and preserve a dark time in our history and to intimidate citizens. It sends a powerful and distorted message still. We know better today and should do better.
We all need to start “crossing more lines” not “toe the line”. Local school leaders who are charged with helping students understand history need to cross the line and tell the whole story, not idealize and fantasize our history. Football, basketball and baseball coaches at our university who recruit students to represent our school and state need to continue to cross the line for their players and our community.
Change is hard. Our initial response is often to resist change. I keep hoping our elected officials will lead this change, but so far their actions have missed the mark.
My great, great grandfather was a general in the Confederate Army. After the Civil War he founded Blue Mountain College. He and one of his sons were leading Baptist ministers in their generation. So I understand the history and heritage rationale. But heritage for our region must be inclusive of all people, not just about those in power then or now.
The Confederate statue that looms over the Square, the social and commercial center of life in our community and county, represents a moral failure by citizen leaders and elected leaders to act. The statue is about power, the power of the past infecting the present.
I plan to keep crossing the line for what is right in our community, despite the inaction of the existing powers. We all should use our own power and cross the line, too. This statue will be relocated when more of us cross the line, and act on our moral obligation to the citizens of Lafayette County.