POINT by Ed Holliday
Mississippi has barely begun to utilize all that we have. Our potential is limitless. There are three Mississippians that have been hidden for too long. These three Mississippians were Black Republicans who were amazingly elected just a few years after the Republican Party was formed to abolish slavery on American soil forever.
It is quite astonishing to think that a handful of people with a dream for freedom could form a political party and within 20 years see the entire machinery of slavery abolished and former slaves serving in the U.S. Congress.
In 1869, Hiram Rhodes Revels (1827-1901) became the first Black ever elected to the U.S. Congress. Hiram Revels took over the senate seat previously held by none other former Confederate President Jefferson Davis. Revels was a free man before the war — an ordained minister and pastor who served as a chaplain during the Civil War.
Another trailblazer who lived a long and active life during difficult times was John Roy Lynch (1847-1939). In 1873, Lynch, a former slave, was elected to Congress and was also a delegate to the Republican National Conventions of 1872, 1884, 1888, 1892 and 1900. In fact, Lynch presided over the 1884 National Republican Convention in Chicago. Lynch was trusted by and worked with several Republican presidents.
And the first Black American to serve a full six-year term in the U.S. Senate was Blanche Kelso Bruce (1841-1898.) Bruce was elected in 1875. Like Lynch, he won the trust of presidents and was appointed by Republican President James A. Garfield as registrar of the U.S. Treasury in 1881.
Mississippi has in many ways been ground zero in our nation’s struggles for civil rights. Our state’s history has the good, the bad and the ugly. But I want everyone to know that I want the very best for all Mississippians now and in the future. I believe Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. when he prophesied, “We, as a people, will get to the Promised Land.”
COUNTERPOINT by the Rev. James Hull
Doc Holliday, I rarely address you directly, but I’ll l make an exception this time to commend you for a timely and appropriate history lesson. Yet, your lesson is incomplete and a bit misleading. The Republican Party of Revels, Lynch and Bruce no longer exists. The Republicans of today would not want or welcome these three distinguished men anywhere near their bastion of exclusion, insurrection and voter suppression.
Although the Republicans began to change their stripes around the turn of the 20th century, it’s positions and policies turned towards its current state of affairs around 1948, when Strom Thurmond and the states' rights Democratic Party (Dixiecrats) decided they didn’t like President Harry S. Truman integrating the armed forces and taking other actions supporting civil rights.
By the time President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the 1965 Voting Rights Act — remarking, coincidentally, that, “We have lost the South for the next 50 years.” — the Southern Strategy (states’ rights states opposing any and all civil rights) was just one Republican, Barry Goldwater, and then another Republican, Richard Nixon, away from being the party of segregation, repression, and "law and order."
It’s no coincidence, then, that the next Republican president, Ronald Reagan, kicked-off his presidential campaign in the sweltering heat of Deep South nullification, the Neshoba County Fair, a perfect showcase for all southerners who oppose civil and human rights to receive the message of George Wallace: “Segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever,”
The Republican Party of today is not the party that that once thrived and flourished, advocating human and civil rights in Holmes County, Mississippi, 80 years ago.
Unfortunately, neither is the Democratic Party of today. Neither party is interested in defending liberty, justice and equality.
Only in accumulating more power.