"You gotta give the Devil his due."
I heard this saying quoted many times in my youth. It means that anyone is entitled to acknowledgement of his achievements (or the verisimilitude of his assertions), independently of his personal attributes.
With that thought in mind, I will have my say about the USA's latest foreign policy/military debacle.
Readers of this space are aware that my estimation of Donald Trump is not favorable, but honesty compels me to give him his due. He did not start any wars, and has been a critic of our system of alliances and mutual security agreements. He had to be talked down from a unilateral withdrawal from our commitment to South Korea, was left at the altar by Kim Jong-un, insulted the French and offended his own countrymen by not bothering to pay respect to D-Day casualties while visiting France.
In spite of all, his instincts about our over-extensions were sound. He informed his associates of his plan to withdraw from Afghanistan after the 2020 election.
The blind hog found his acorn. He left Uncle Joe with this generation's Saigon and egg on the face. It’s not certain that anyone could have finessed the withdrawal from Afghanistan. It’s debatable whether it would have been smoother if Trump had been re-elected and were in charge now, but the stigma is Biden’s.
Now, with his hard-core constituency, a syncopathic Republican Party afraid to cross him, and the unwavering (if incongruous) support of George W. Bush's evangelicals egging him on, Trump has positioned himself nicely for an "I-told-you-so" campaign in 2024 — assuming he navigates his legal challenges successfully.
So, where to place the original blame?
My nominees are: 1) Woodrow Wilson who set us on the course of internationalism by intervening in the European war in which the US had no compelling national interest; 2) FDR who clearly wanted to follow Wilson’s example in the second war; 3) all presidents who blindly followed the path of permanent alliances and unending military commitments, especially: 4) W. Bush, who eschewed his dad's version of surgical use of military power to contain bad actors in favor of undertaking a fundamental remake of the Middle East.
He spurned his father's knowledge and advice in favor of his neocon-evangelical coalition. His desire to affect regime change, restructure Iraq, and defy all hard-earned wisdom about the futility of invading the "Graveyard of Empires" lends credence to the reports that he was a late comer to interest in foreign policy, never read seriously, and was determined to distance himself from Poppy (apart from cultivating long-standing close Bush family ties to the Saudis).
It was past time for someone to realize that the course of fighting multiple unending wars did not serve Rome well, and is not a sustainable course for the U.S. Trump had been saying so to anyone who would listen. (See John Bolton’s “The Room Where it Happened.”)
Biden has to clean up after this circus. I doubt he's up to it. It will stain his legacy, and limit him to a single term.
The elections of 2000 and 2016 are good arguments against televised debates. The better qualified candidates came across as stuffy and unlikable, so Americans voted for a good ol' Texan with connections and a wink rather than a serious man with experience and education in '00, and a reality TV star with multiple bankruptcies and a diploma mill in his background, and a gratuitous insult for any and all in '16.
We forgot that we were picking the leader of the Free World and voted for the class clown.