With the passage of Thanksgiving, it’s coming on Christmas as Joni Mitchell sang. But this is Tupelo, and “Blue Christmas” stands as the hottest secular Christmas song in these parts.
Because of the Elvis connection, we started researching the origins of the song he recorded in 1957, penned by Billy Hayes and Jay Johnson.
Johnson wrote commercials for radio. He commuted to New York each day by train. And, as the story goes, Johnson read the paper and worked crosswords during the commute. Shortly after Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” came out, Johnson started playing with lyrics and substituted blue for the word white.
Before long, the lyrics became the mournful soliloquy to unrequited love during the holiday season. Johnson hooked up with his friend Billy Hayes, a musician and songwriter, to give the lyrics a tune. Hayes composed the music.
Fast forward from 1947 to 1948. At some point, Doye O’Dell heard the tune and gave it a country kind of sound. Doye hailed from Plainview, Texas, where his Uncle Tom Gregory taught him to play the fiddle. O’Dell picked up the guitar as well. Before long, WDAG in Amarillo, Texas, gave him a slot for live performances, and later he played on NBC radio. O’Dell joined the Sons of the Pioneers for a very short time.
Ernest Tubb, the “Texas Troubadour,” also recorded “Blue Christmas” in 1948. His country version of the song made the “Most Played Juke Box Song” by Billboard Magazine during the first week in January 1950.
Other versions of the song, prior to Elvis, included a orchestral version arranged by Hugh Winterhalter in 1950. Winterhalter worked for Columbia Records. The instrumental version by Winterhalter was one of two hits he had. Billy Eckstine recorded a jazz version backed by Russ Case in 1950.
Then came 1957 and Elvis Presley’s “Elvis’ Christmas Album,” including “Blue Christmas.” We have heard the story, but have yet to verify it, that Elvis wanted to record the holiday song as a kind of homage to Tubb. His producer out of New York, Steve Sholes, did not like a country version. This irritated Elvis, so the story goes. When Sholes walked out for a break, Elvis supposedly told the Jordanaires and Millie Kirkham, who sang back up, that they would record a “bizarre version” to make Sholes just dump the whole idea.
Well, Elvis and company recorded their version with some blues notes included. They played it for Sholes, and he loved it. That version — the one we will listen to all during the holidays — hit the charts after a commercial single release in 1964. On Dec. 26, 1964, the British singles chart marked it at No. 11. Even now, Elvis’ “Blue Christmas” rests at No. 14 on Rolling Stone’s Top 100 songs of all times.
The same year Elvis’ single of “Blue Christmas” hit the market, The Beach Boys included it on their album on the B side of “The Beach Boys Christmas Album,” according to Keith Bardman’s book “The Beach Boys the Definitive Diary of America’s Greatest Band: On Stage and in the Studio."
Martina McBride recorded a duet of sorts with a virtual Elvis in 2008 on her “Christmas Duets” album. That topped out at No. 36 on the Billboard U.S. Country Chart. In 2013, the duet appeared on another album, “Classic Christmas.”