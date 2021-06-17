Cleaning out an office can be an overwhelming task, especially if you have to go through years and years of stuff.
In every box, file folder and desk drawer I opened, there were triggers — items that would bring back in my mind specific moments in my life. Each time, I would pause long enough to reflect on the circumstances involving them.
An autographed baseball. A flowery shirt once worn by a late friend and coworker. A community news section with “Miss Ruby” on the cover. Ballet recital programs. Sobriety chips. Tupelo High football play-by-play notes. A George McLean editorial. Employee handbooks. A Rush album. A photo of me on my knees interviewing a young ballplayer. Certificates of appreciation. Drawings from a special first-grade student. An article about a legendary figure who once threatened to make me the first one-armed sports writer in Mississippi.
But there have been moments over the years that you can’t put in a folder, box or drawer. Conversations, words of encouragement, smiles, hugs, laughs, tears, compliments, accomplishments and friendships – way too many to list here. They’re stored in my heart.
Precious memories, they flood my soul.
With that, I’d like to announce my departure from the Daily Journal. After 35 years of building community through journalism, I’ve decided to retire. Friday is my last day.
My association with the Daily Journal began long before I showed up for work in late 1985. I’m a native Northeast Mississippian, born and raised in Houston. My parents began subscribing to the Daily Journal when I was a child, and I would read articles written by the likes of Bill Ross, Phyllis Harper, Norma Fields, Joe Rutherford and Danny McKenzie – people who, years later, became my Journal colleagues. I was inspired to pursue journalism as a career, and I was fortunate to work for two papers I grew up reading: The Times-Post (now Chickasaw Journal) in Houston and the Daily Journal.
I was a student at Ole Miss in fall 1983 when I began driving to Tupelo on Fridays to take “call-ins” – brief articles in the Daily Journal on high school football games we didn’t cover. That continued into basketball season. The Daily Journal used me as a part-time reporter covering football games during the 1985 season until I was hired full time that November.
I’ve enjoyed a diverse career. Over the year’s I’ve been a sports writer, assistant sports editor, Lee County Neighbors community news section editor, online editor, feature writer, and arts/entertainment writer. My versatility allowed me to develop a well-rounded skill set that included page design and photography, plus my varied interests helped me make the switch from one section to another.
By the way, it was Bill Ross – the longtime sports editor and columnist – who threatened to cut off my arm for editing one of his “Round and About” columns a little too much. But Bill and I made our amends, and we enjoyed a close working relationship until his death.
When you’re carrying on the Daily Journal legacy of George and Anna Keirsey McLean, you can’t help but get involved in the community. Giving back is so important in improving the quality of life regardless of where you live, who you serve or what you’re striving to accomplish. The “Tupelo Spirit” is well known, but I’ve seen the same kind of spirit throughout Northeast Mississippi. I’ve been blessed to be a part of so many communities within this region.
So, what are my plans after leaving the Daily Journal?
Well, back in March I married this beautiful, precious woman named Nancy. We told our story in the February edition of Mud & Magnolias magazine. With Nancy in DeSoto County and me in Lee County, we realized we didn’t want to be apart. I felt like the time was right for me to leave on my own terms and begin another chapter in my life. I’ve been in transition mode for a few months while moving to Southaven. Nancy and I look forward to what God has in store for us in this new season of our lives.
As a person in recovery, I learned that I must have an attitude of gratitude. To everyone I worked with at the Daily Journal, to all of our readers and advertisers over the years, and to everyone I met along the way, I want to say “thank you” for being a part of my journey. I’m forever grateful.
I’ll carry with me to DeSoto County the “Tupelo Spirit” and the many memories of my 35 years with the Daily Journal. I also have a lot of boxes filled with special mementos and items that Nancy and I still need to sort through at our home. I don’t want to throw away any of it.