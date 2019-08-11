Mississippi summers are the absolute worst.
Allow me to describe, as colorfully as I’m able in a family newspaper, how summer makes me feel…
• • •
The midday blaze scorches my brow. I inhale heavily, sucking the syrupy air into my lungs.
The crisp, blue sky resembles a canopy that has been pierced, letting in the awful glare from some hellish celestial entity. This bright light above is not welcoming newly transitioned souls, but it is certainly draining the very life from me.
The distant asphalt appears to ripple. A nearby songbird’s melody barely touches my ear, muted by the invisible thickness between us.
I hear two lovers sigh – not because of the warm fuzzies between them, but because they are about to faint from heatstroke.
A man lights a cigarette by touching it to a metal pole.
A woman spills a bag of groceries onto the hood of her car – green onions, diced ham, shredded cheese and a carton of eggs. Within 30 seconds, she has a delicious omelet.
A squirrel explodes.
The sweat pours down my body like a neverending hot shower, hissing as it hits the pavement. I crave relief.
Alas, every air-conditioning unit in the city has melted, the Freon all evaporated.
A cold beer, perhaps? No. All the kegs have spontaneously combusted.
I start to drive to the lake, but the steering wheel gives my fingers second-degree burns.
My feet crunch on the grass, and I drag myself into the shade of a tall oak tree. But the tree becomes brittle and it splinters and it falls down around me.
All is lost. The entire state of Mississippi sloughs itself off the map, into the Gulf of Mexico, in hopes of escaping this eternal torment.
• • •
So, yeah, that pretty accurately describes how I feel. And writing this reminds me of something I wrote a few years ago.
It was just a bit of prose I put down during a depressive episode. It’s meant as a metaphor, but to be honest it also accurately reflects my aforementioned feelings about summer.
Here is a sampling:
The dryness overtakes me, shrivels my skin, turns my bones to glass. My blood pumps like lava through my veins. I want to disintegrate, but something won’t let me. My feet drag through the sand, but my legs will not buckle and cast me down. There is no such rest. The blisters upon my back burst and grow back and burst again, endlessly. My hair turns to chaff and is blown away by an oven blast of wind. My brain boils in its own fluid, and my scalp bubbles.
Fun stuff, eh?
I have a friend named Wynde who LOVES summer, even when it’s 100 degrees. Wynde is an otherwise level-headed, reasonable woman, so I can’t explain her fondness for weather that makes the devil himself reach for the thermostat.
We all have our little idiosyncrasies, I suppose.
- One good thing about summers here is that it gives us an even greater appreciation for autumn. checks notesSorry, I meant winter. Autumn is not a season that exists in Mississippi.
That said, I still hate summer. Especially in August.
Which reminds me: Remember last August when a guy was arrested for walking down Gloster Street in nothing but his birthday suit? Sure, he shouldn’t have done that, but can you really blame him?