If not for Butch Powers, I probably would not have graduated high school on time.
It was the 1993-94 school year in Ruston, Louisiana, and I was struggling with chemistry. Science has never been my strength – I had to take Biology I twice – plus I had a lazy streak.
I felt certain I was going to fail the class and have to spend my summer trying it again.
Butch was my teacher. I’d known him for a while because he and my dad helped form a youth softball league, the Ruston Girls Softball Association. They both had daughters who played the game, and they were unsatisfied with what the local rec league had to offer.
The RSGA grew quickly and is still thriving today. It led to Ruston High eventually starting a softball program, and Butch was its first coach.
But back to chemistry.
Butch was always quick with a smile and was a fun teacher. Alas, I still couldn’t fully grasp the periodic table and formulas and compounds and whatnot.
I probably should have studied more, although I do recall going to a classmate’s house one night for a study session. I was surprised she’d invited me over because she was on the dance team, and weeks later I realized I probably should have asked her on a date.
Anyway, Butch did the best he could to help me pass chemistry, but it looked like it wasn’t going to be enough. I flunked the final exam and resigned myself to not participating in the graduation ceremony.
I was at my younger sister’s softball game a few days later when Butch approached me and said, with a big grin, “By the grace of Powers, you will walk.”
I’ve always taken this to mean that he gave my final grade a little bump up to a D, because “grace” means being given something you did not earn. I wasn’t about to ask him for details, though.
I distinctly remember falling to my knees in the dirt and bowing in gratitude. Butch thought that was funny.
Maybe he should have flunked me. Had he and my dad not been such good friends, perhaps he would have. I can’t speak to that, and I’m certainly in no position to pass judgment on it either way.
All I know is that I didn’t give him reason to regret passing me. Sure, my academic struggles continued well into college, but I eventually got it together and even made the dean’s list a few times.
Butch could probably tell that chemistry was not going to play a role in my future. He didn’t know I’d become a writer – neither did I – but I like to think he saw something in me that assured him I’d be OK.
Butch loved to see kids thrive. That’s what made him such a good teacher and softball coach.
He eventually left Ruston and ended up in Grand Saline, Texas.
He died July 30 at the age of 64.
I never saw Butch again after I left Ruston, although we became Facebook friends a few years ago. He wasn’t on there very often, probably because he was too busy working or training horses or breeding dogs or playing with his many grandchildren.
Butch Powers was a man of many talents, and he gave a lot of himself to this world. I’m thankful he sent a little grace my way.