Another stream-of-consciousness column? Another stream-of-consciousness column.
Sorry, not sorry.
Don’t be sorry when you’re doing what you love. What is love, though, really? As Christone “Kingfish” Ingram sings on his brilliant debut album, “Love ain’t my favorite word/So many people use it in vain.”
Kingfish is from Clarksdale, and he’s 20 years old. Know what I was doing at 20? Failing miserably at college, but it’s also when I started working in radio.
I was at KXKZ in Ruston, Louisiana, and I believe I’ve talked about this before, so I won’t bore you further. I honestly wasn’t very good at the job, but I enjoyed it.
I very much enjoy my current job, and I’m certainly better at writing than I was at deejaying. Funny story: I used to think I hated writing. Probably because most of my writing was for school – essays, term papers, and other terribly boring assignments.
About halfway through college, I finally realized I did like writing. My mom had been trying to tell me for years I should be a writer, but of course, teenagers have a habit of not listening to or believing their parents.
My teenagers have been no exception. They know everything. Children are much more fun when they’re small and think you’re king of the world. I have a 4-year-old who is like that, and I want to just press a pause button so she’ll never grow older.
Unfortunately, life is not like the movie “Click,” which could have been a really good movie. But Adam Sandler – who I like a lot – let his usual schtick get in the way of a really interesting premise.
I’ve always contended that Sandler can be a great actor when he wants to be, and he’s shown it in certain films. And he showed it near the end of “Click,” when he’s an old man in a hospital gown chasing after his estranged son in the rain.
Have I mentioned how much I hate rain? I hate being in it, anyway. Don’t mind listening to it, especially at night when I’m tucked in my bed.
My bed is currently a box spring and a mattress on the floor. I’m 43 years old, and I’m discovering that being single at this age isn’t that much different from being single in your 20s. I’m certainly no less awkward around the opposite sex.
Actually, I have the ability to be awkward around most anyone. It’s a gift.
I love gifts. My birthday is a little more than three months away. If you’re wondering what to get me, I’ve suddenly taken a liking to blueberry-flavored Red Bull. I know, it’s awful for you, but I don’t sleep much these days and I think I’m starting to lose my taste for coffee.
I quit sodas cold turkey seven years ago, but I’ve started again recently. Thus, the new affinity for Red Bull.
Do you like how I casually dropped in the bombshell revelation that I’m losing my taste for coffee? See how smoothly I did that two paragraphs back?
Anyone who knows me at all knows how much I adore coffee. But I have gone from two or more cups per morning to one – or less. I can’t explain it, and I hope neither Jason Hayden (Cafe 212) nor Shane Reed (Strange Brew) are reading this. Trust me, guys – it’s not you, it’s me.