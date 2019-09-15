My dad set the pasture ablaze on Wednesday.
Don’t worry, everything is fine. The only injury was to his pride, and the local fire department was able to douse the fire before it spread too far.
Long story short, Dad was bush hogging the front pasture on his 300-acre farm in Lafayette County and ran over a fallen AT&T line that hadn’t been used in years. The line got tangled up in the bush hog, and shortly thereafter – about 100 feet away – came a big, bright flash and an ear-deafening BOOM!
Smoke shot a good 50 feet in the air. The grass, primed by this recent dry spell, easily caught.
Funny thing is, that line wasn’t connected to a power source. So Dad learned something: Power lines can generate a lot of static electricity on their own.
The incident reminded me that we all make mistakes, and sometimes they’re potentially big mistakes. And these mistakes can seem to happen out of the blue, not through volition or inattention but merely by chance or bad luck.
Dad never saw the line before running over it. So maybe it wasn’t so much a mistake as an accident, but still, it’s a reminder that we’re more vulnerable to misfortune than we usually realize.
I’m just glad the line didn’t blow up underneath the tractor. My dad has been around the block more times than anyone could count, but he’s still useful, and I like the old coot. I want him to stick around a while longer.
I’ve never started a grass fire, but I’ve made my share of mistakes, via absentmindedness or happenstance. Mind you, I’m speaking of the kinds of mistakes that carry little to no moral import. Sins are mistakes, for certain, but let’s not get too heavy today.
Several years ago, when I was still a fresh face at the Daily Journal, John Pitts and I were working on the sports copy desk to get out the next day’s paper. As deadline neared, John asked me about Page 5B.
“Page 5B?” I asked.
Yes, 5B, a page I was supposed to have filled with Associated Press copy but had forgotten about somehow. John pulled it up, filled up the white space, and punched it out before deadline.
He kept a good humor about it, which is good, because I was worried about my job for a second.
Had John not been so understanding, I probably would’ve beaten myself up more than I did. I’m bad about doing that – berating myself for mistakes that aren’t that big a deal. It might be a social misstep or a forgotten task or a typo in a story, and I will call myself all sorts of names.
Some of these mistakes continue to haunt me years later – remember my column about senior prom? A relatively innocuous mistake will stick fast in my memory bank, proving as troublesome to me as any sin I might have committed.
It’s silly to let such mistakes nag me, but it’s also human nature. We expect perfection from ourselves, even though we know it’s impossible.
Sometimes we need a reminder that mistakes happen, and that it’s OK when they do. That’s why we have firefighters.