Like most men, I turn into a giant baby when I get sick.
But I was seriously hurting on Thursday. My head was pounding, I had a searing pain across my abdomen, and all of my muscles ached.
I spent most of the day in a fog, alternately sleeping and writhing in pain. It got so bad that night that all I could do was lie in bed and moan.
Thankfully, my ex-wife, Rachel, was kind enough to bring me some ibuprofen after she got off work. She told me to sleep propped up, covered me with two blankets, and said to call if I needed her – even though it was well after midnight.
She’s always teased me about how pitiful I am when I’m ill. I’m surprised she didn’t bring a pacifier as a joke.
But I swear, I started feeling better the moment I was all tucked in. I turned on some music – at Rachel’s suggestion – and fell asleep almost immediately. Best sleep I’ve had in weeks.
I felt much better Friday morning, went to the doctor, got a shot and a prescription. As I write this on Friday afternoon, the worst seems to be behind me.
Time and medication have a lot to do with my healing, but I feel certain that the few minutes Rachel spent tending to me made a big difference. Having someone taking care of you is a good feeling.
It’s a feeling most of us knew well as children. If I was sick, my mom would bring me a glass of Coke, maybe something to nibble on, and she’d leave a bell by my bed for me to ring if I needed anything else.
Love and attention go a long way when someone is sick. It lifts one’s spirits, and I believe that can aid in healing.
As we get older, we learn to take care of ourselves more, which is healthy. Mom isn’t always going to be there to hold a cold rag to your head or bring you a glass of water.
Some of us, however, feel like we have to take care of ourselves all the time. We don’t want anyone to help us, because we see it as a sign of weakness or immaturity.
One great thing about living in the South, though, is that people will insist on taking care of you. Whether you’re sick, sad, broke – they truly want to lend a hand, or a shoulder, or a few dollars. I’ve had lots of first-hand experience with that the past few months.
The truth is, the older we get, the more we need others. If I’m blessed enough to live another 30 or 40 years, I’m going to need all kinds of care, probably from trained professionals. I bet the nurses will get tired of me real quick.
Nurse 1: “Mr. Locke in 326 needs ANOTHER water.”
Nurse 2: “Ugh. I’ll bring it to him, but if he winks at me ONE MORE TIME…”
Rachel used to always joke that when I got old, she wasn’t going to change my adult diaper for me. Sweet as she was the other night, I suppose her kindness goes only so far.