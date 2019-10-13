I’ve always been good at entertaining myself, using my imagination to stave off boredom.
As a child, I could turn desktops and tiled floors into baseball fields and basketball courts. I’d rest my chin on my arms and watch tiny men hit home runs and sink jump shots.
On long road trips, I’d stare out the window and see myself on a dirt bike, racing alongside the car, jumping culverts and dodging light poles.
Lying in my bed in the dark, I’d dream up scenarios where I was the hero, smacking the game-winning hit and getting the girl. I remember when that used to be my favorite part of the day, a chance to escape the world and let my imagination lull me to sleep.
I still have a tendency to do these things, a result, I suppose, of always living inside my own head. You might say my fantasy life is overdeveloped, thoroughly threading itself through my daily activities. There are drawbacks, such as the tendency to imagine the worst possible outcomes.
Someone I care about is a few minutes late? They got in a wreck and died.
These weird symptoms I’ve been having the last few days? Cancer.
My friend hasn’t texted me in a few weeks? She hates me.
Without fail – so far – my fears have proved unfounded. There was no wreck, I’m not dying of cancer, and my friend is simply a poor communicator.
Yet, my imagination remains overactive, eager to construct the next crisis. It’s something I need to work on.
But all in all, I’d say my ability to imagine is a good thing. It comes in handy as a writer, for sure. It comes in handy for any artistic endeavor, and for many non-artistic ones as well. That’s what’s so great about imagination: It’s versatile.
This is the part where I risk sounding like an old curmudgeon – which I am – but here goes: I feel like our imaginations are being muted.
For instance, I don’t have to imagine a small game of football or baseball being played in front of me. I can download an app or fire up an xBox and play an actual game with realistic-looking players.
My kids don’t have to endure long car rides by staring out the window. They’ve got iPhones to stare at instead.
A few minutes of quiet repose before bed has been replaced by one more episode of that show you love on Netflix.
Don’t get me wrong. I love modern technology, especially my iPhone. It’s made those interminable waits at the doctor’s office much more tolerable. It’s helped me keep my life more organized.
And I love Netflix. I’m looking forward to diving into season two of “Mindhunter.”
As for video games, I’ve never really enjoyed them. Even as a kid, I’d usually just sit and watch my friends play. I can’t say why, other than maybe it had already been ingrained into my head that going outside and playing with a real ball and real people was more enjoyable.
Because out there, I could imagine I was Ozzie Smith, making diving stops or slapping singles over my friends’ heads. The front yard was Busch Stadium, it was Game 7 of the World Series, and whatever happened next was entirely up to me.
My imagination is the only place where I can get lost, conjuring up worlds that this world could never give me.