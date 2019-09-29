If, for some reason, I am still on this planet in 40 years or so, you can bet I’ll still be trying to post funny things on Facebook.
And I have decided I will do so in the style of some of my favorite comedians. That’s right, I am planning Facebook status updates decades into the future, because writers have very weird brains.
So let us peek into the future at the things Old Man Brad might post on the Facebook. First, in the style of the great Rodney Dangerfield:
(Oh, and if you’re not reading these in the comedians’ respective voices, you’re doing it wrong.)
I gotta tell ya, I sleep like a baby these days. I wake up every two hours crying, and I can’t stop soiling myself.
Gettin’ old, it’s rough, ya know. Every time I stand up, it sounds like someone’s stepping on bubble wrap.
Gettin’ old is like going through a second puberty. Your skin starts to look bad and you get hair in weird places.
Old people don’t get no respect. No respect at all. When I asked the barista at Starbucks what I should order, she suggested a cup of warm milk with a double shot of Mylanta.
One nice thing about getting old, though, is having a pretty nurse taking care of ya. They’re so sweet, always telling me I must’ve been a real looker in my day. And I say, “Yeah, but my probation officer preferred the term peeping tom.”
When I die, I don’t want a funeral. Funerals remind me too much of weddings. I’ve gotta wear an expensive suit, there’s flowers everywhere, and my life is over.
In the style of Mitch Hedberg:
My daughter told me that after I die, they will hold a wake for me. Which I find funny, because I will be the only one there who is not awake.
She said that instead of giving me a funeral, they will hold a “celebration of life.” I said, “So it will be a big party,” and she said, “Yeah.” I was like, “Cool, it’ll be just like old times. There will be alcohol, pizza, loud music, and I won’t remember any of it.”
My doctor said I need to do dialysis, but I said, “No thank you. I am very bad at math.”
My doctor also said that laughter is the best medicine, but he refused to write me a prescription for nitrous oxide. I think I need a second opinion.
In the style of Norm MacDonald:
I was feeling pretty low the other day, on account of I’m old, so I asked my old lady, “What do you like most about me?” And she said, “Your life insurance policy.”
My wife, boy, she can be pretty mean sometimes. I once asked her if she, uh, if she wanted to make love, and she said, “Sure. How about tomorrow night?” And I said, “Sweetheart, you know I’m going to be out of town tomorrow night.” And she said, “Perfect.”
And finally, in the style of Anthony Jeselnik:
Living in a nursing home is rough, I’m not gonna lie. For instance, my roommate Ned died the other night, but my nurse assured us all that he went painlessly. And I knew she was right, because … I loaded him up with morphine first.
Good night, everybody! Don’t forget to tip your server.