Few things in life are as sweet as that first taste of puppy love.
Her name was Heidi Harris, and she looked exactly how you’re picturing her: an adorable blonde with an infectious smile.
We were both in Mrs. Eber’s kindergarten class at First Baptist Church in Oxford. I don’t know why Heidi was smitten with me, but I didn’t question it.
We wrote each other little love notes all the time. I remember sitting at my small desk at home with crayons and construction paper, writing “I love you.” I usually had to ask my mom how to spell “you.”
I’ve been a hopeless romantic ever since.
Heidi and I went to different schools for first grade. There was this one day when her mother came to our house to conduct some business with my mom, and Heidi was with her, but they didn’t come inside.
Little butterflies swirled in my gut. They were replaced by disappointment when I didn’t get to say hello to Heidi.
I haven’t seen her since. We moved away before my second-grade year.
It was my first lesson in saying goodbye. Not that I moped about it; I was too busy being an active kid.
But I would think about her now and then, or look at our kindergarten class photo – which I bet my mom still has tucked away somewhere. Our class is standing in front of the church on a bright, warm day. Heidi’s smile practically jumps out of the frame.
The only other kid I remember from that class was a boy named Jesse. He and I often hid in this giant tractor tire sandbox when recess ended, and then we’d stroll into class five minutes late, like a couple of Arthur Fonzarellis.
So kindergarten gave me my first love and my first bad influence.
In the ensuing years, I chased after love far more often than I chased after mischief. Or, perhaps more accurately, love chased me.
At some point during my youth, my shyness took over. I admired girls from a distance, rarely voicing my affection. By sixth grade, girls had morphed into the most intimidating of creatures.
All I could do was fantasize about winning a girl’s heart, because I didn’t have a clue how to do it in real life.
I had precisely zero girlfriends in high school and only one – briefly – in college. Then I met the woman who would become my wife for 20-plus years, and I still can’t quite explain how that happened.
But that’s over now, so I’m back to square one, and for some reason Heidi popped into my head this past week. The innocence of puppy love is beyond the reach of adults, at least in part because we enter into relationships with preset expectations, not to mention baggage from previous misadventures.
Nevertheless, I like to reminisce about that time, when love – or rather, my 6-year-old mind’s concept of love – seemed so simple. As I’ve learned since then, love is the most complicated and sometimes most inscrutable of human emotions.
But it’s always there, whether hidden away inside an old, injured heart, or written in fresh crayon on a piece of construction paper.