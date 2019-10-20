They say communication is key, which explains why so many doors in my life have remained locked.
Talking was not something I did much of as a child. That was partly due to my natural shyness, partly due to a speech impediment, and the latter exacerbated the former.
Classmates would often note that I had not said a word the entire school year. And unless the teacher called on me, that was probably true. Outside of school, the only people I talked to were family and a handful of friends.
Sitting in silence is old hat for me. Silence is comfortable, like a blanket that protects me from the perils of socialization.
My existence as a near-mute wasn’t much of a problem until I became a teenager. I came to find out that the pursuit of a girlfriend requires an ability to talk to them.
My family moved from Clinton to Ruston, Louisiana, a few weeks into my seventh grade year. I was slow to make friends, never mind a girlfriend.
I was walking down the hall at the end of school one day when, inexplicably, a cute girl came up and asked me to an upcoming school dance. Of course I said yes.
So the night of the dance comes, I arrive, and the girl is huddled in a corner with her friends. One of the friends came over and asked if I wanted to dance with the girl. I said, “Yeah.”
I stood there, waiting for her to come over, but she never did. It was only much later that I realized I was supposed to walk up to her and ask her to dance.
I didn’t go to another school dance until senior prom, which I’ve written about before and do not care to revisit.
Any time a girl showed interest in me, I would internally panic. I briefly had a girlfriend in college, but she dumped me for unspecified reasons after a few weeks.
Then, somehow, I wound up married at the age of 22. It’s hard to explain, because Rachel was a talker and I still was not. But unlike with most girls, I felt at ease around her.
Alas, I was still the same non-verbal person I’d always been. That eventually became an issue, because as anyone will tell you, a marriage cannot survive without good communication.
And poor communication was one reason my marriage ultimately failed.
I’m sure I could have tried harder to be a good communicator. On the other hand, when you’ve been silent for so many years, it feels impossible to suddenly become the kind of person who can talk about what’s going on in their head and their heart.
It’s no different than asking a garrulous person to hold their tongue.
The irony is that in the course of my career as a journalist, I have learned to talk quite a bit. Whether interviewing a coach or hosting a podcast, I’ve found that I do have an ability to vocalize what’s in my head.
But it’s not the same as interpersonal communication. Talking about football is much easier than talking about feelings, and there is much less vulnerability in the performance of my job duties.
I don’t have a ton of friends, and of those I do have, most don’t know me as well as they might think. I still haven’t learned how to articulate all that is swirling inside of me.
Silence remains my closest friend.