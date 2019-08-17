My son just started his freshman year of high school, and so far he hasn’t been stuffed in a locker or given a wedgie. Or if he has, he hasn’t told me.
I was stuffed in a locker in ninth grade – by my older sister and her friends. It was a tight fit, but I was skinny back then, so it wasn’t too bad.
This actually happened during band camp. I was happily snoozing when my sister and her fellow tormentors woke me up early on a Saturday and dragged me to Ruston High School with a handful of my classmates.
They made us march on the practice field and do a few other things that I can’t recall, but I largely refused to participate in their shenanigans. So they stuck me in a locker and then gave me a pacifier because I was being a “big baby.”
I was honestly pretty proud of myself.
What I learned from that hazing is that I was just a grumpy curmudgeon. Not many kids can figure out who they are by age 14. I was lucky.
My freshman year wasn’t that bad, really. I was on the drumline and earned a spot playing snare, and I got to march in the Superdome when our football team went to the state championship (and won).
I also played on the freshman basketball team, which wasn’t as fun as I hoped it would be. It was never boring, though.
We were a group of misfits who during one game caused our coach to snap his clipboard in half in the locker room. Even at my young age, I could see Coach Newcomb was questioning his life choices.
We started the season with 17 or 18 players, but through attrition – players quitting or being dismissed – we got down to six toward season’s end. And I was the sixth man.
Never has a bench felt so lonely. I took the hint and stuck with drumming.
The most fun part of that experience was practice. We would stretch with the JV and varsity players, and one of the guys leading warmups was Scotty Thurman.
You might remember him. He went on to play for Arkansas and hit the game-winning shot in the 1994 NCAA tournament championship game.
Scotty was a hilarious person. It was already hard enough touching my toes without him making me wheeze with laughter.
My freshman year is also when I finally convinced my mother to let me grow out my hair. That’s right, I had a mullet.
Look, it was 1990, when bad hair was still in fashion. My mullet, however, did not look as good as I’d hoped it would. The ladies did not swoon. It is one of my greatest regrets in life.
And yes, there is photo evidence of that hideous hair-do, because we took family portraits at Olan Mills, like, every stinkin’ year.
But, like I said, my freshman year was good on the whole. Unfortunately, the rest of my high school experience was less than optimal, and I would just as soon forget most of it.
It’s not that adulthood has been a breeze, but at least nobody has tried to stuff me in a locker. Yet.