By now, it’s no secret to Mississippians that a health corporation operating as one of Mississippi’s Medicaid managed care organizations (MCOs), has entered into a settlement with Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch.
Kudos to Fitch and her team! The allegations — that they over-billed the Division of Medicaid for drug services — were alarming and, frankly, a testament to corporate greed.
Without any inside knowledge and only knowing what I know from published media reports, the settlement concerned only drug prices and did not concern the operations of the Medicaid managed care program. Similarly, the same appears to hold true for State Auditor Shad White’s probe into a Medicaid contractor concerning pharmacy benefits.
Through legislation passed by the Legislature over 10 years ago, managed care of the Medicaid program became an additional option to the traditional fee-for-service. This matched the trend across the country where state Medicaid programs went to a managed care model as a way to combat skyrocketing state costs and bring budget predictability to state appropriations. Over the last six years, Mississippi’s outlay of taxpayer dollars for Medicaid was around $7 billion, the single highest budget item in the state. I feel safe in saying that it would be even higher absent the managed care program.
As a fiscal conservative, finding ways to save taxpayer dollars and manage those dollars to the benefit of our citizens is always a priority. The Mississippi Medicaid Managed Care Task Force, which I chaired in 2018, produced a report that detailed Mississippi’s history on this topic and set forth what and how other states were handling this issue. Some are 100% managed care, like our neighbor Tennessee, and others are minimal. Mississippi falls somewhere in the middle. The report can be found on the Legislature’s website.
Managed care as an approach to dealing with the costs and intricacies of Medicaid should not be condemned just because of the actions of a vendor in the area of drug prices. If anything, as conservatives, we should want greater competition rather than having the government solely run it. Sadly, there will always be a party seeking to take advantage of a situation for personal gain. That is why we have criminal laws and a criminal justice system, something I can attest to from my time prosecuting felons as an assistant district attorney.
Arguably, managed care has allowed our hospitals to remain nimble in fighting COVID-19, utilizing innovation and expert care to refine strategies in fighting a novel and mysterious illnesses as research evolved. Over the course of a single year, managed care has helped America move from rudimentary therapies to specialized treatments to vaccinations. This kind of speed and efficiency is unprecedented in modern medicine and proves beyond a doubt that our system is the best the world has to offer.
With the pandemic finally showing signs of relenting, we must stay the course. COVID-19 has shown us that nothing can be taken for granted. It is crucial that our hospital systems remain prepared, efficient and as adaptable as they were throughout last year’s pandemic.
We all may not realize it, but the health insurance we utilize through our respective employers is managed care. The “in-network” and “out-of-network” plans we pay our premiums for are managed care. If it is acceptable — though not perfect — for us through our employers, then shouldn’t it be acceptable as part of the state plan? Through management of cost, we are able to achieve unprecedented levels of access, patient choice and low premiums. As we continue to climb out of the economic hardships imposed by COVID-19, we must prioritize sticking to what works and what is fiscally responsible.
I am a proud, lifelong resident of Pascagoula, and there is nothing more important to me than the wellbeing of my neighbors, friends, family and fellow residents of Jackson County. As the son of a physician, past chairman of the Senate Medicaid Committee and past Vice Chairman of the Senate Public Health Committee, I’ve witnessed firsthand the time, care and dedication that comes with the call to heal others. I have stood with physicians against the MCOs to demand improved communication and patient priority. Thinking about the last year, though, I couldn’t be more appreciative of our healthcare system, its workforce and those who work every day to keep it going.