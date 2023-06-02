We’ve all heard the famous “Old Wive’s Tales.” Advice and superstition like “It’s bad luck to walk under a ladder” or “If you cross your eyes, they will stay that way” or “Tickling a baby’s feet will make them stutter” or “To cure a cough, take a hair from the coughing person’s head, put it between two slices of bread, then feed it to a dog, saying, ‘Eat well, you hound — may you be sick and I be sound.’”

Len Robbins

LEN ROBBINS

Newsletters

LEN ROBBINS publishes a syndicated newspaper column in more than 20 newspapers in the South. He and his wife and three children live in Homerville, Georgia.

Recommended for you