Last week, many people here gasped when they learned that Queen Elizabeth II died at her beloved Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96.
Here at the Oren Dunn Museum, we paused to consider that the Queen had served 70 years — longer than any of us here had lived. Very few people who came into the museum that day had known a time when Elizabeth II did not wear the crown.
Political arguments regarding England and the monarchy aside, Queen Elizabeth II broke ground in various ways. Television broadcast her coronation in 1953, the first time a royal event took to the airways. Later, in 1997, the monarch had its own website.
Queen Elizabeth II remained a private person. That wall around her did not prevent the hoi polloi from knowing some intimate details of her, especially her love for horses. The Queen loved horse racing. She attended horse races and participated as an owner and breeding of racers.
Indeed, a 6-year-old gelding bred from Queen Elizabeth’s stock, West Newton, won a race in Baltimore just two days after she died.
Now, most of you have asked, “So what does this have to do with Tupelo?”
Several years ago, the late Bruce Smith and I ventured to the local movie theater to see Helen Mirren in “The Queen,” about, well, Queen Elizabeth II. We munched on popcorn and allowed ourselves to become engrossed in the story.
All of the sudden, Bruce turned to me and said, “You know, I met her.”
I nearly choked on my popcorn, “Seriously?”
People behind us started the shushing sounds. We ignored them. When Bruce started a story he would not stand an interruption, even if he had to talk over you. Additionally, one did not want to stop the story.
It seems while Bruce worked as a representative for the community concerts division of Columbia Artists Management in New York City, his boss invited him to meet the Queen. This woman, Bruce’s supervisor, also loved horse racing and had breeding stock. She and Queen Elizabeth II bonded over racing and their stock.
“She introduced me, and I bowed,” Bruce said of the meeting. “It was exciting!”
Quite!
We finished the movie and drove over to the Waffle House, one of our favorite hang-outs at the time. He explained the horse racing connection with the Queen and his boss, whose name I cannot remember.
He did give me the lowdown on items that have appeared since in stories accompanying her obituary. Things like at age 3 her parents gave her a Shetland pony named Peggy. Her interest in breeding horses came after she inherited her father’s stable of horses after he, King George VI, died in 1952.
In 2007 she visited the famous Kentucky Derby, the 133rd running of the horses. Street Sense won that day. Actually, the Queen stopped an official visit with then-President George W. Bush to attend that particular day. That evening, the winning jockey, Calvin Borel, met the Queen at a dinner hosted by the president.
But Bruce never answered a particular question that day — something that now I’ll never know. “Did you kiss her hand when you bowed?” I asked between bites of a waffle.
“You know,” he replied, “One never touches the Queen unless she extends her hand.”
I believe I saw a definite twinkle in his eye in that instant.
I likely will watch portions of her funeral. After all, she was quite a figure. And I’ll think about that afternoon with my buddy Bruce.
