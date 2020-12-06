Some grim days are ahead, across the nation and here in Mississippi, made all the more so against the backdrop of a time typically spent in festivity and with family.
The numbers tell an inevitable story. The total of COVID-19 cases identified in the state was already rising before Thanksgiving. Then, the holiday came and likely spurred family gatherings across the state, bringing people into near proximity with each other indoors for an extended time, the perfect environment for the spread of the coronavirus.
And now, since about the middle or so of last week, all those newly infected people are themselves becoming infectious, seeding a new generation of infections.
The numbers are bearing that out, with multiple record setting days reported last week.
All this, in the middle of the December holiday season, when office parties, dinner get-togethers, gift exchanges and family gatherings are a highlight of the year for many.
Public health experts in Mississippi have moved on from sounding the alarm to blaring the alarm. Social gatherings between friends and family members – parties, dinners, concerts, sports events and the like – are the number one source of infections right now.
So, what’s the Christmas season without the Christmas cheer?
As a reporter, it’s my job to tell you the facts insofar as I’ve been able to verify them. That’s what I do in my news articles. Here in this column, I usually provide an extra layer of context and analysis, but this is not really a place for my opinions.
Under these especially fraught and even trying circumstances, however, I thought it might be helpful to share a few personal reflections about the demands asked of us all here at this time of year, reflections drawn from my own faith.
Within the American cultural tradition, we are very much in the season of Christmas, and will be through the day itself and perhaps a bit longer, until New Year’s Day.
But within the tradition of the church to which I belong, we are actually in the season of Advent. This is not a prologue to Christmas, but a rich time of its own. And if we pay a bit of attention, I think the season of Advent has much to teach us right now.
The word Advent is derived from the Latin word for “coming” or “arrival,” and the season has historically been focused on themes of preparation, vigilance and expectancy. Rather than a remembrance or commemoration of the past birth of Jesus, the bent of the season is rather a forward-looking anticipation of his future coming again.
The imperative of Advent, therefore, is self-examination. Within its quite ancient origin in Christian history, the season was associated with fasting, penitence and asceticism, rather than merriment or lavish dining.
None of this is to suggest that the COVID-19 pandemic should be taken as some sort of divine exercise in teaching us the “reason for the season” or some such notion. No, my idea instead is that those of us within the Christian faith tradition – and certainly other faith traditions as well – have resources to draw upon to make the necessary restrictions and deprivations ahead meaningful rather than simply and wastefully onerous.
This is not to dismiss the difficulty of what lies ahead. To the contrary. One lesson of faith is often that it is precisely within difficulty that we learn to seek the path upon which God calls us.