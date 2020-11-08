I remember the first election I covered as a reporter. It was the 2011 statewide election cycle, and I started work at a newspaper in Brookhaven, Mississippi, just ahead of the August primaries. I learned a lot about election that year, including the virtue of patience.
Problems started early in Lincoln County that year. Missing equipment left precinct workers unable to activate the electronic voting machines when the polls opened. There was a last-minute shift to paper ballots for early morning voters until access to the electronic machines was restored.
Then, on election night, after the polls closed, new problems developed. The Election Day paper ballots had to be scanned and electronically counted, along with the paper absentee ballots. But the scanning machines developed problems and election workers were unable to access the electronic data indicating the vote totals.
Tuesday night dragged into Wednesday morning. I observed the process until local officials called a halt at 5 a.m. for a few hours of sleep, planning to resume the count at 10 a.m.
With the outcome of several races on the line, election officials did resume the count, and all the votes were tallied, though with perhaps a bit less sleep involved than I would have preferred, thanks to the pairing of human error and a technical malfunction.
But even without any error, a full and complete vote count takes time. Even after public attention fades following most election nights, election officials quietly trudge on to make sure every proper vote is counted.
Last Tuesday, like many elections before, I awaited election results at the office of Lee County’s circuit clerk. All Election Day votes in Lee County were counted that night.
But those Election Day votes were not all the votes. With no races near or far hinging on the outcome of our count, it was with little notice that I returned to the circuit clerk’s office on Wednesday to watch as local officials began the process of validating and counting some 5,000 absentee ballots cast in Lee County this year.
Now, five days later, as I look around the country, it seems to me that greater education about the actual mechanics of our electoral process is needed.
National news organizations on Saturday projected that Joe Biden has the votes he needs to win the presidency. President Donald Trump continued to make claims of irregularities and purported fraud in the key swing states that have been projected to give Biden the electoral votes he needs to triumph.
If there is any merit to Trump’s claims, then the courts will adjudicate it. That is what they are there for. The legal system – and not social media – is the arena in which to seek any remedy for alleged improprieties.
But I can say this: In the last five days, some have demonstrated a willingness to mistake the normal elections administration process for something nefarious.
Only in very small local races is there a complete “election night” count. Votes are often clustered together in predictable geographic patterns. Processing and counting absentee ballots takes time. Processing and counting provisional ballots takes even more time.
A healthy democracy requires a certain level of civic literacy about the institutions and mechanics of our shared government. And let’s hope that this is a proposal with bipartisan appeal.