My wife and I moved to Tupelo on a cold January day in 2016, driving two days to get here and even passing through a light touch of snow along the way
After our arrival, the first person we met was the man who turned on the gas at our home. The second was our neighbor, David Pannell, who writes religion stories for the Daily Journal and remains a welcome face and good company.
And the third was Tom Evans.
There we were in our driveway, with a moving truck parked, the door rolled up and the ramp rolled out. We were probably carrying a few small things into the house. That’s when Tom drive by in a black sedan he owned at the time. He almost made it past our driveway.
Almost.
I imagine the moving truck caught his eye. Tom made a left-hand maneuver into our driveway so fast and sharp, he may as well have executed a 90 degree turn.
Tom lived just down from our new home, with only David Pannell and an empty lot in-between.
There couldn’t have been much more fitting a welcome to the city that was our new home. In the span of a few minutes, Tom made certain we were aware of some peeling paint to which we needed to attend, outlined for us all the prior owners of our home, gave us a card bearing his personal contact information and invited us to church.
One day the next week, we found ourselves guests at Tom’s home for a casual dinner of chili, served in the kitchen, “family style,” as Tom put it.
Upon entering the home, let’s just say we marveled. There was the guest book we were prompted to sign. The vast, sprawling collection of antique furniture, dishware, crystal and organs. The angel mural adoring the ceiling of one room. The large, imposing portrait of Tom himself adoring the wall of another room.
It didn’t take too much more time in town before we realized we had moved onto the street of a legendary Tupelo character, renowned for his eccentric manner, his lavish parties, his infamously sprawling collections and his quick capacity for conversation. My frequent introductions with new people made that clear.
“Where are you living?” someone would ask.
“I’ve bought a house on Robins Street,” I’d say.
“Oh, that’s Tom Evans’ street,” they’d say.
And that about sums it up. Larger than life, known by all, and truly unforgettable, that was Tom Evans, who died earlier this year.
I’ve been thinking of Tom a good bit lately, especially when I see the home where he lived. I see it with my coming and going throughout my day, when I take a walk down the street and even just while raking leaves in my yard.
There have been many losses this year, some to COVID-19, and some simply to the normal course of life. I am fortunate to have not lost anyone within my family this year. But to everyone who knew him – a large number – Tom left an outsized memory, and Robins Street feels a little emptier these days.
There’s still a smile to be had, though, coming up on five years here in Tupelo, as I remember that first day here, and I suspect it will be many, many years before the presence and memory of Tom fades from Robins Street.