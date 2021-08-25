William Shakespeare once wrote: What’s in a name?
In Lee County, it turns out, quite a lot.
Consider the difference between Nick and Nicholas, Pam and Pamela, Antonio and Tony, Maria and Mary. Or the difference between a clearly written signature and a less clearly written signature. Or between one address and another, even if on the same street somewhere.
These are the kinds of differences that may settle the future course of deliberation and planning over a slate of county infrastructure projects, most notably the construction of a new jail and law enforcement complex and possibly some library upgrades.
So, how did we get here?
Governments — local, state and federal — routinely sell bonds in order to raise money. And here in Lee County, that’s exactly what’s under active consideration by the Lee County Board of Supervisors: float a bond issue that could be any amount up to $85 million, use it for country infrastructure projects like the jail and raise taxes to pay the debt service.
Voters have one recourse. Under state law, 20% of the registered voters within a local government’s jurisdiction or 1,500 registered voters, whichever number is fewer, may protest in writing, which triggers a mandatory referendum election to settle the issue of whether or not to sell the bonds.
Such a petition effort arose in Lee County once supervisors made clear their intent to seek the authority to issue as much as $85 million in bonds within the next two years. Progressive activists, conservatives leery of more taxes and direct democracy enthusiasts eventually produced a petition containing about 2,100 names, well more than the necessary threshold.
But Circuit Clerk Camille Roberts Dulaney went on to find that, by her office's reckoning, more than 700 names on the petition do not belong to registered voters. Disqualified signers have until Monday, Aug. 30 — subject to some ongoing wrangling — to contest this decision by submitting a sworn affidavit at the circuit clerk’s office.
I’ve been carefully working my way through the disqualification lists. Some petition signers are clearly not registered voters, giving addresses that aren’t even in Lee County. Some signatures are illegible, at least to my eyes.
But if you settle down with the disqualification list and a copy of the voter rolls, as I have, something else becomes clear. A number of registered voters were disqualified. Maybe they used a nickname, maybe their handwriting wasn’t great or maybe something else. But the decisive number of 1,500 seems, in all likelihood, hidden somewhere in the morass.
But as it turns out, there is more than one way to reckon a name.
Is someone who signs a petition as “Mrs. Louise Jones” the same person registered to vote as “Mrs. John Jones”?
A 1975 opinion by the Office of Attorney General said, yes, just such a determination could be made.
That 45-year old opinion cited a state Supreme Court ruling to argue that “in determining the sufficiency of a petition the board of supervisors may consider other facts, in addition to the registration books, in determining the question of whether a person is a qualified elector.”
Indeed, this opinion went on to say that a determination about registration status “is required to be made, without regard to variations between the words contained in the signatures on the registration book and the petition.”
But for right now, in Lee County, Mrs. John Jones is out of luck. She better haul herself down to the circuit clerk’s office by Monday.