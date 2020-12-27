With an open mayoral seat and a full slate of pressing policy issues facing the city, municipal elections in Tupelo next year are certain to be consequential.
They may also be a bit rambunctious, depending on just how many would-be candidates are enticed by the circumstances of the race.
As it stands, two candidates have publicly declared their intent to seek the mayor’s office, as reported by the Daily Journal’s local government reporter Taylor Vance: incumbent Ward 1 Councilman Markel Whittington, and incumbent Lee County District 3 Supervisor Todd Jordan.
Both men say they will run as Republicans. Ward 6 Councilman Mike Bryan publicly floated the possibility of a mayoral run, but a week ago announced to the Daily Journal that he’ll seek re-election to his current job.
This state of affairs follows a pretty fast-moving sequence of events over the summer. First, incumbent Mayor Jason Shelton said he’d drop previously declared plans to seek a third time. That scrambled city politics.
Shelton was an upstart in 2013, when he defeated a sitting council member for the mayor’s office and upended electoral trends to become the first Democratic mayor in about 30 years. He held onto popularity, and in 2017 faced no Republican opponent at all and easily won a Democratic primary against a candidate who was not widely known.
Across the second term, however, the fault lines of political polarization began to hamper Shelton, and he waded into waters he’d previously shunned.
In the wake of Shelton’s surprise announcement that he wouldn’t run again, his top administration official, Don Lewis, tried to move quickly, forecasting what would have essentially have been a campaign for Shelton’s third term, but with a Republican gloss.
But then Lewis followed the lead of his boss and dropped his electoral plans, leaving no early favorite in the race.
In other words, municipal qualifying has not even begun yet and we’ve already had two candidates declare and then drop their bids, another candidate flirt with the idea before deciding against it and then two more candidates who have actually announced and, so far, stuck to it.
The Daily Journal has followed these events closely, breaking several exclusive developments on the municipal election beat. We are going to keep doing it in 2021 as the race actually ramps up in earnest. Local government coverage is one of the core functions of any journalism outlet, be it national, regional or local, and we take seriously the responsibility to inform and to probe.
There’s too much on the line for us not to devote all the resources we can to this race. The next mayor of Tupelo will inherit a full slate of ongoing commercial and residential developments just as the results of the 2020 census will offer a significant snapshot of how the city is performing on population growth.
Those census results will also kickstart a round of redistricting that will allocate the boundaries of political power in the city.
Ongoing questions about the COVID-19 response, the conditions of the economy, the functioning of the police department and the priorities of the city budget will also loom when Tupelo’s freshman mayor takes office next July.
If recent months are any guide, then municipal elections likely have a few more surprises in store. Keep reading.