San Franciscans step gingerly around the detritus of homelessness (feces, discarded drug paraphernalia), past volatile mentally ill derelicts and shuttered stores that are casualties of crime, especially all-but-legalized shoplifting. Residents of their picturesque but dystopian city know, however, that government is worrying about one problem: slavery. Which the state of California never had.

GEORGE WILL is a Pulitzer Prize winning columnist for the Washington Post. Readers can contact him at georgewill@washpost.com.

