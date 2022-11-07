So it comes to a head once again. Earlier this year, common sense won over nonsense when the Legislature chose not to fully eliminate personal income taxes. Instead, it moved to phase out the 4% tax bracket plus a few other changes.

GALLERY: Editorial cartoons for November 2022

1 of 10
Bill Crawford

BILL CRAWFORD

Newsletters

BILL CRAWFORD is a syndicated columnist from Jackson. Readers can contact him at crawfolk@gmail.com.

Recommended for you