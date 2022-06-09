Virtually nobody expected U.S. Rep. Michael Guest to be heading to a runoff in the Third Congressional District. Even fewer — if anyone — would have put money on newcomer Michael Cassidy to lead the night. Nevertheless, unofficial results Wednesday morning had Cassidy leading by less than 300 votes with neither candidate breaking the 50% margin needed to win.
Cassidy is more than just a political newcomer. The former Navy pilot is relatively new to Mississippi, having moved to Meridian about four years ago. He didn’t raise much money, but he spent plenty of his own dough on social media, television and mail to spread his hard-right, pro-MAGA message and to label Guest as a Republican In Name Only — a laughable claim for anyone who knows Guest or has watched his political career.
But it worked. And it worked — at least largely — because Guest did not campaign like someone with an opponent. Politicos, politicians and elected officials with whom I spoke Wednesday morning all said the same things: Guest was lazy. Guest didn’t take Cassidy seriously. Guest thought he was going to win 3-to-1.
It’s easy to understand not taking Cassidy seriously at first. His campaign ads were filled with typical far-right soundbites that even most conservatives would not take seriously, and many of the policy points on his website are mind-blowingly outlandish, not to mention largely not conservative. (Paying couples $20,000 to stay married? Paying married people to have children? Moratorium on LEGAL immigration for 10 years? Forcing schools to subsidize summer programs for agricultural jobs only?)
But Cassidy tapped into the pro-Trump political zeitgeist, spent more than $200,000 of his own money and worked his butt off. He went hard at Guest for his vote to create the Jan. 6 Commission and made wild accusations about other votes.
Guest, for his part, did nothing to really answer Cassidy. When the social media campaign launched, Guest did nothing. When the TV ads started three weeks out, Guest did nothing. When people started questioning Guest’s conservative bonafides, Guest did nothing.
Not to take anything away from Cassidy, but one could make the strong argument that the results were more about what Guest did not do than what Cassidy actually did.
The runoff, however, may be a different story.
If the runoff is just Guest vs. Cassidy, then give Guest a strong advantage. Turnout in the primary was ridiculously low, and Guest's campaign will turn the GOTV machine on for real this time. They will answer the attacks, and they will make attacks of their own. Guest’s operation knows how to turn out votes, and they will do just that.
But Cassidy forcing a runoff will raise his profile nationally. And the most important person in Republican politics is scheduled to be in DeSoto County on June 18 as part of the American Freedom Tour.
If former President Donald Trump decides to endorse Cassidy, Guest will have a tough time winning. If Trump puts his arm around Cassidy at a live event, then Guest is done. It is that simple. This is Mississippi, and Trump’s power here is as strong as anywhere in the country.
However, that seems unlikely at this point. Guest, after all, is a lifelong conservative and a reliable Republican vote in Washington. He also is ensconced in the Republican strongholds of Madison and Rankin counties. GOP leaders there are well connected — including within the Trump orbit. They will pull out all of the stops. As one politico put it, Madison and Rankin counties “can’t lose a congressman to Meridian.”
Guest should have avoided this situation by simply heeding an old political adage: There are only two ways to run for office — scared or unopposed. Guest most definitely isn’t unopposed, but you better believe he’s scared now.