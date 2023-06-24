Progressives might not be thrilled about it, but President Joe Biden, who will be the oldest American president to seek re-election, is just the kind of candidate that Democrats need to hold onto the White House and to expand their ranks on Capitol Hill in 2024.

JOHN L. MICEK is an award-winning political journalist and Editor-in-Chief of The Pennsylvania Capital-Star in Harrisburg, Pa. Email him at jmicek@penncapital-star.com and follow him on Twitter @ByJohnLMicek.

