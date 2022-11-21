As expected, the top priority in Gov. Tate Reeve’s proposed budget for FY 2024 was elimination of the state income tax. The Governor noted that “Mississippi now has the 5th lowest marginal tax rate in the entire nation,” but apparently that is not good enough. “Mississippi must take further steps to remain competitive and to attract new investments to the state,” he said.

Newsletters

BILL CRAWFORD is a syndicated columnist from Jackson. Readers can contact him at crawfolk@gmail.com.

Recommended for you