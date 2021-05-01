Just ask the nations of Portugal, Spain, France and Great Britain. All were world superpowers at one time. All still exist but the powers that they once commanded no longer exist.
After America has spent the equivalent of all its spending fighting World War II (over $5 trillion) to fight COVID-19, now President Joe Biden wants to spend $2.3 trillion more for infrastructure, except only a few hundred billion is for real infrastructure.
How better to express “I love you” to our young people and Americans still unborn than to straddle them with a debt burden that is like giving them concrete shoes and telling them to swim to prosperity? Financial experts worry that any country that has debt over 90% of its GDP may implode. America’s GDP is about $21 trillion, and our debt with the infrastructure bill added would be over $30 trillion.
Yes, we could use a $500 billion infrastructure-only bill, but there are some in our country who want America to implode. Marxists cheer for maximum opulent spending that will ultimately jeopardize our financial solvency. As the world’s superpower, America has the privilege of being the world’s reserve currency, and that has infuriated dictators like Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. They want America in dangerously deep debt.
China has developed its own digital currency, and they want their currency to dominate. Putin and Xi are studying America’s perilous financial debt. Russia is massing troops on the border with Ukraine (Biden was vice president when Putin’s aggressive military conquered Crimea from Ukraine). Financial foolery by America’s leaders could tempt Russian and Chinese leaders (and Little Rocket Man in North Korea) to also act foolishly because they know that a debt-laden U.S. will be vulnerable.
The American dollar’s value is shrinking as we print trillions and trillions of more dollars. I hope and pray that our children’s hopes and dreams don’t shrink with it.
Counterpoint by the Rev. James Hull
It’s really a shame that concerns like these are only voiced when it’s the “other side” that’s doing the spending. And, of course, what’s not talked about is how much of the country’s income was relinquished to corporations and billionaires through the 2018 tax reduction law.
Consider this: corporate tax rates were lowered from 35% to 21%, while the top individual cuts were only from 39% to 37%, meaning more money went to those who already have more money, while less money went to those who are already struggling to make ends meet. On top of that, the corporate tax cuts are permanent, and the individual cuts begin to expire in 2025.
Now, companies and corporations definitely have the right to make reasonable profits, but when capitalism morphs into exploitation, somebody has to speak up and speak out about the ongoing disparities. The working poor can’t afford health insurance, some segments of the workplace haven’t seen a significant raise in wages to keep up with the rate of inflation since 1978, and the overall wage gap is continuously increasing.
Oh, by the way, the 2018 tax cuts put America $1 trillion further in debt. Anybody have a problem with that?
It’s not an ambitious infrastructure at issue. The issue is how this country’s income and worker’s potential earnings are being systematically transferred to those who need it least.
Infrastructure has changed dramatically since the last big infrastructure bills of the 1940’s and 50’s. It’s no longer roads and bridges. It’s fiber optics, upgraded hardware, more advanced software, modernized facilities and, yes, more widely accessible health care.
And, another thing, we need to stop demonizing people who disagree with our points of view. I live in a universe of diversity, from some of the staunchest conservatives to the most vocal liberals. None of them, I repeat, none, advocates socialism, Marxism, communism, Leninism or fascism.
Labels are deliberate tactics designed to scare and engender fear.