This time is an especially difficult one to write an opinion column without being perceived by the reader as making a political statement. In this case, the political references will be in the eye of the beholder and not the writer. How can I be so sure that I am not biased? I can’t, because we all are biased on everything from food choices to the life choices people make, whether in a profession, a life partner, and so forth. I find that the most difficult to-develop- skill is to look past biases and to focus on the greater good, even if it means by-passing our biases.
For some of us it may be hard to admit to ourselves, or to anyone, we have biases, whether expressed through our intentional or unintentional behaviors. Others will verbally acknowledge they have a bias,” but that is just who they are”, and another group may form around their disdain for any public change in their perception of their America. They refuse to accept change, showing their biases toward anything or anyone who wants to “mess” with “their” country.
When we are asked by our grandchildren and others who are part of the up and coming generations, what are the best things about 2020 we can remember? And the worst? And what was the one lesson you learned. Consider writing your impressions now. Keep your responses in a safe place, you will need them in 10 years. By writing down the answers in the heat of the moment, you will not lose the emotion of these times. After you compose the answers, reflect on the memories, and ask, “Am I at peace the choices I made in what I wrote, said, and did?”
If I were to answer those questions for the children of the future who have no grandparents or other older family members, I would preface it by saying, “In 2020, I had a house, healthy family and experienced no loss of income.” Others living here and across the country may provide a different preface or none at all. If my future audience did not know that all families across the country were not like us, would they conclude everybody managed 2020 pretty well? Is it my moral responsibility as a role-model for a child to tell them, without bias, about the differences in Americans, how and where others lived and how they handled job loss? If we want to pass along an accurate and non-biased vision of events, both present, which will soon be past, as well the beginning of this year, should we include how others were living in 2020? Why should we? Will we talk about why a man named George Floyd died and how? Why should we? Will we describe the “hate speak” on social media and explain why it was voiced or written?
Will we tell them about NASA’s report that there is definite proof of climate change happening? As a result, will we mention that is likely that growing seasons are longer for crops, more frequent and stronger hurricanes occur, and more droughts and heat waves are occurring in 2030 than in 2020? According to NASA Scientists,” the causes are attributed to the global warming trend observed since the mid-20th century to the human expansion of the “greenhouse effect” – warming that results when the atmosphere traps heat radiating from Earth toward space”. Do we talk about the reasons we have more hurricanes in 2030 than today, or do we explain how we executed interventions to reduce some of the indicators of climate change?
As I said, for personal bias to be eliminated when processing the facts about today and tomorrow is hard. To look outside ourselves and examine how we lived our lives in 2020, Coronavirus or not, is a stretch for some of us. If I am asked the one lesson I learned in 2020, I will say, “The world I interact in is bigger than my house and because of that I should care about those who do not live under my roof. I should attempt to support those who live in marginalized situations, even if they do not sit at my table, and I should seek understanding from those who have views that differ from mine and expect them to do the same, even if they attempt to burn down my house.