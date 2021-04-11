The week of April 10-16 will be known across the country as the Week of the Young Child in 2021. These days are set aside to celebrate young children in our country and their teachers. After the past 12 months, there has never been a time more than now that we need to offer thanks to all teachers.
This year, the Week of the Young Child is celebrating 50 years of highlighting the importance of teachers of young children, and children themselves. In light of the professional approach to educating and caring for young children through some of the worst times this country has ever experienced, we all need to find ways to express our profound gratitude to them for being the constant during stormy days and nights.
In my early days of teaching first grade I saw one of my students at the grocery store. They were genuinely shocked to see me. I talked with her and saw she was very confused. After several minutes she revealed she thought I lived at school, eating my meals there, sleeping on a cot in the sick room and bathing in the teacher’s lounge. In her mind, I had no need to be at the store. While many teachers and their families sometimes feel they do live at school, the truth is no, but sometimes it seems that way.
As uncertainty prevailed for most of 2020 and 2021, teachers, if they taught, had to consider the possibility of contracting COVID as well as potentially exposing family members. The stress of the unknown health issues coupled with the possibility of a loss in family income, is dealt with while preparing lesson plans and engaging lessons.
Creating a safe and active classroom is challenging when the outside world is not chaotic, but when chaos is reining supreme, it is the work of a genius. While not every day has or will be perfect, teachers are there with their best smile presenting learning opportunities. For parents who may tag team with their child’s teacher in hybrid or full virtual settings, extra thanks to you as well. No one provided a handbook for teachers or parents on teaching young children during pandemic conditions.
Teachers and parents are tired. School administrators are tired. Childcare center directors, are tired but all show up every day ready to make the day exciting and memorable. Discussions about teacher pay raises come and go.
This year the state legislators said they did the best they could, but the reality remains. Public school teachers, in their first year of teaching, will still be making below the Southeastern regional average of $38,420 and national average of $40,154, even with the $1,000 raise.
Teachers employed in child care centers in Mississippi average an hourly wage of less than $10 an hour, regardless of their educational level.
No doubt, the Week of the Young Child, is a vehicle through which publically celebrating the joy of learning and innocence of childhood is encouraged nationwide. Perhaps, celebrating teachers every week is a goal to set, not just one week a year.
For the short term, a brief thank you note or gift card is a good start, but the real measure of appreciation is to begin the conversation with decision makers for a meaningful increase in salaries in 2022.