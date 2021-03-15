According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 can result in children getting sick, some seriously. As with adults, children with underlying health conditions may be more likely to have a severe illness as compared to other children. Babies under the age of 1 are also at the greatest risk of serious symptoms.
According to a story released on the results of a study led by the University of Mississippi Medical Center, Mississippi State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of Mississippi children infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 during the pandemic may be much higher than previously thought.
The study found that the estimated percentage of Mississippi children with antibodies specific to SARS-CoV-2 increased from 2.6% of those collected in May to 16.9% of those collected in September.
The team estimated that nearly 118,000 children — about one out of every six — had had SARS-CoV-2 infections by mid-September. The MSDH reported 9,044 cumulative COVID-19 cases during the same time, meaning that over 10 times as many children had SARS-CoV-2 infections than thought. As of Feb. 22, The Department of Health reported 37,416 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Mississippians under 18.
Reports concerning the impact of COVID on the physical health of children have been widely shared. A report recently released from the National Institute for Early Education Research summarized a national study of the impacts of the pandemic on young children and their parents relating to learning activities, including attendance in pre-school programs. The research team survey 1,000 parents of 3- and 4-year-old children from across the country for the purpose of determining the consequences of COVID as of December 2020 on their child’s learning and social, emotional, and physical development. Several key facts which emerged from the survey results are highlighted below.
1. Participation in center-based preschool programs was substantially lower in December than in pre-pandemic months. Families making under $25,000 a year had the greatest decline in their children attending in-person classrooms.
2. Support of young children with special needs declined with just over 57% of those with Individualized Education Programs reporting to receive full services. A decline in the identification of children needing special services was also recorded.
3. Many more children experienced high levels of social and emotional difficulties than expected based on parents screening of their child’s behaviors using a national assessment designed to identify behaviors which warrant additional in-depth assessment.
4. Parents voiced considerable difficulties with their pre-school children in December 2020 especially if they were attending remotely. Among those attending remotely, 47% reported they were very overwhelmed trying to facilitate learning and another 23% reported being moderately overwhelmed.
These results give clear guidance to parents of young children and early childhood educators as to what is needed to support children as they re-enter the classrooms in the fall as well as re-entering the world post pandemic.
The summer months will be critical in providing young children with a high-quality learning environment, either at home or in classroom settings. Area school districts and child care programs should be planning now and communicating to families’ summer options.
If we continue to take advantage of the COVID vaccination program, practice social distancing and wear a mask, many children will be able to return to a learning environment very much like the one they experienced pre-pandemic.
As in most cases, adult behavior has the most impact on child growth and development. This is no exception. If we want our children to regain opportunities to play and learn with other children, mask up and get vaccinated.