I spent my first five years growing up in Eastern Arkansas along a highway within walking distance to my Daddy’s grocery store. Going the 15 miles to the doctor in nearby West Memphis, Arkansas, was a big deal. The doctor was the last option if we could not be “cured” of what ailed us at home. When I was about 4 and my brother 2 years old, we went to the doctor a lot, not because we were sick, but because our parents were scared.
A young pregnant woman “down the road” contracted polio and was in an iron lung. Doctors were giving gamma globin shots to those who lived in close proximity. That was the only thing they knew to do to try to protect us from becoming sick with polio. The shot contained plasma that when processed from donated human blood contains antibodies that protect the body against diseases. I cannot remember how many shots I received, but they hurt, that I remember. But they did the job, and my brother and I were safe!
In 1954, I got my first Salk vaccine shot to protect me from the dreaded disease that seemed to particularly target young adults and children. The polio virus inflames the spinal cord and over decades left many affected people around the world with paralysis that was permanent and for some resulting in death. The day Dr. Jonas Salk announced the availability of the vaccine to the general population was celebrated far and wide. Because of widespread adoption of the vaccination, polio was eliminated from the Western Hemisphere in 1994. In 2016, it continues to plague citizens in Afghanistan and Pakistan, with occasional spread to neighboring countries. Currently vigorous vaccination programs are being conducted to eliminate these last pockets. In our country today, it is recommended that children are administered the inactivated polio vaccine at 2 months and 4 months of age, and then twice more before entering elementary school.
I wonder if the polio vaccine roll out was today, would we be able to say that we were vaccinating at a fast enough rate to reduce its spread and that of any variants? Or would we Facebook the vaccine debate to death and make political statements about rights? The public health of the citizens in this country as a basic right should not be debated. My parents did not ask us if we wanted shots or question the science behind the vaccine development or how it was administrated. The science of today is light years ahead of the 1950’s and more was done in a faster length of time to bring us a vaccine against COVID that will protect all of us, if we will take it.
I am reading and hearing about a few people I know who were vaccinated against COVID-19 and have gotten sick, but not in need of hospitalization or in fear of dying. The vaccination has worked for hundreds of thousands and will continue to do so, but what about the children under 12? Criticism was fast and furious concerning the speed at which the adult vaccines were developed and administered. Now, criticism is mounting that we should have the vaccine available to the youngest immediately. The truth is we already have it available. If adults, vaccinated or not, wear masks and those unvaccinated get the shot, our youngest will be considerably safer until the vaccine is available.
My parents did not have to tell me how I contracted polio and how sorry they were that they did not trust the vaccine to keep us safe. How many children today will hear their parents apologize for not following advice of the physicians and scientists as they lay sicker than they have ever been in their lives and in some cases fighting for their lives?
Adults, this is not about you anymore. You have a choice, young children don’t. Seek facts from your doctor, not some questionable internet site. Our state vehemently protects the rights of the unborn, what about those who are born and depending on us to guarantee their right to be healthy? This is not about parental authority being taken away. It is about giving parents the tools to keep their children healthy. I am glad my parents followed doctor’s orders. I will remember that all my life.