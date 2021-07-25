Over 40 years ago I met Elise Winter in a cotton field on the campus of Mississippi Valley State University. She had just stepped off a helicopter that landed behind the elementary school on campus. Her visit to the Delta was to highlight the governor’s educational agenda. That agenda proved to define both Gov. William and Elise Winter’s legacy and changed the lives of millions of Mississippians, even today.
She was, as many have said, a true partner to her husband and spoke to thousands sharing their passion in raising up the lives of all Mississippians through equal educational opportunities, regardless of race or economic status.
We quickly bonded over the need for the state to require public school kindergarten. At the time, the state was the only one in the country without kindergarten classes being provided as part of the public schools.
In addition to the lack of public kindergarten, school districts were not adequately and equally funded. As a consequence of decades of a segregated educational system, schools serving Black students were poorly financed. When schools were integrated, there were many instances where glaring inequities were evident. Not only had there been a segregation of children, but there had also been a segregation of funds and educational expectations.
When the Education Reform Act of 1982 passed, not only were schools required to provide kindergarten to all children who were 5 years of age before the birthday cut-off, they had to enforce policy requiring children to attend school to a certain age and other structural safeguards related to teacher credentials and a system of school accountability. All of these things required money to implement and due to the hard work of the Winters and others, the Reform Act became a reality.
Mrs. Winter was an advocate for others as evidenced by her concern for incarcerated women which led to the creation of a separate women’s prison in Pearl, Mississippi. She was also responsible for getting a visitors center built for families at the Parchman prison facility – finding the financing, planning, and working closely with the prison staff to have prisoners carry out the actual construction. These facilities, now expanded, are in use today.
After leaving public life, she became the major supporter for the beginning of Habitat for Humanity in the Jackson-metro area and was tireless in fund raising and working hands-on as a volunteer. Perhaps the work she did was not as publicized as that of her husband, but for the thousands of lives she touched, it was as meaningful.
We often tend to judge the measure of a person’s worth here on Earth by the work they accomplish. I can only speak to what I saw, heard and felt in watching her over many years, both as Mississippi’s First Lady and as Elise Winter. She was the real deal. Her worth cannot be measured in dollars.