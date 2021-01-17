Many images have been posted on social media. Once in a great while, one speaks to the heart and sends a mighty message. Recently, I received a picture of a group of young children appears to be standing on the steps of a government building in Washington. I am not sure when it was taken, but the message of the image is timely and appropriate. A child was holding a sign that simply said “We are Watching.” It really doesn’t matter when, or even where the picture was taken, because the message could not be more heartbreaking than it is today.
Our children are watching – watching us as well as those around us, and they are listening to all that is said on television as well as in conversations around the dinner table. The events of this month and those in the next days are certainly historic and will shape the future of American democracy in the short term. But, what about the health of the country three of more decades from now? When the children of today become the CEOs, elected officials, scientists, teachers and health care workers of 2050 and beyond, how will the recent attempts to ignore the constitution through force contribute to their belief in the “American Way.”
My grandchildren are in their 20s and I have told both of them repeatedly to never forget what they saw and heard and will continue to see and hear over the next few weeks. The messages to young adults and teens can be delivered using more detail and with a historical context than when talking with young children. As a result of social media and 24/7 news channels, families are watching real-time events unfolding as well as reruns of events that occurred several days ago. Young children are confused by the pictures. Are these things happening again and again? A parental explanation is in order. Young children hear conversations often intended for older ears and more sophisticated minds. They will try to make sense of what they hear without asking questions or requesting explanations. They often become anxious as they respond to the body language and voice tone of those they trust when those adults become agitated and angry.
As COVID continues to wear away at the mental health of us all, the actions of the last few days by some government officials, may serve as ”the straw that breaks the camel’s back” regarding our ability to “hold it together.” Our children always need us, now more than ever. We have been shocked and saddened by the attempts of some to disrupt the process of certifying the votes resulting in the election of our next President. In reality, as shocking as this was, it failed on all levels. The business of Congress continues, the democratic process prevailed, and of equal importance, the business of governing continued, uninterrupted, in all communities and cities in the land. As parents and grandparents, we have a responsibility to keep the country on course by teaching our children about the process of governing, as defined by the US Constitution. In order for us to do that, we have to know what it is ourselves.