There will be countless tributes, written and spoken, about the public life of Governor William Winter. These are indeed, important and well-earned. This will not be one on that level, rather it is personal commentary on a man who was on a mission and who succeeded in changing an antiquated educational system into one that gave us a reason to hope that we could put in educational supports to help people lift themselves out of poverty through education. He worked tirelessly on improving race relationships, while simultaneously promoting ways to learn from our state’s history. However, the Governor I want to lift up is the one often referred to the “Education Governor”.
I was fortunate to know the Governor and Mrs. Winter for over 40 years. During that time I observed a couple who willingly devoted their lives to the people of this state. Working with the Governor on a key piece of the Education Reform Act of 1982, the implementation of public kindergarten, gave me a once in a life time view of true statesmanship and how governing is different from the government.
In looking through the compilation of Governor Winter’s speeches and comments in the Measure of Our Days: Writings of William F. Winter, it struck me that the tributes about his work should not focus entirely about what he did in the past, but rather, what we should to do now to honor and extend his legacy.
Speaking on what we need to do to protect democracy in a speech in 1966 to the Mississippi Retail Merchants Association, he commented “It is still up to us to prove that there are enough people who will temper their own desires and demands with a concern for the common good.”
If we acted in the coming weeks and months on this one comment made in 1966, how might we individually and collectively answer these questions:
Would access to state-wide broadband be a non-issue for students and teachers in public schools, colleges and universities?
Would we work together as Mississippians first and not put political party above the common good?
Would access to affordable health insurance be for all residents?
Governor Winter was a powerful orator who moved people to act, but his greatest gift was his ability to bring opposing sides to work together for the common good. My heart breaks at the thought that his legacy is going to be lost. The greatest tribute to him is to live his truth as he spoke it in Vicksburg in 1965. “Mississippi has now reached the point in her history where we must face the plain and sober fact that if we are to have a proper share in the great adventures and opportunities of today’s world, we are going to have to junk some of the slogans and shibboleths that we have used for so long, and substitute in their place a determination that nothing will be permitted to hold us back.”
For students of history who want to learn more about the work of Governor Winter, I encourage you to read Building Consensus, A History of the Passage of the Education Reform Act of 1982 by Dr. Andy Mullins, a close friend who spent a good portion of his life making sure the history of the work of this great man was preserved and accurately reported. Dr. Mullins has also served as the editor of The Measure of Our Days: Writings of William F. Winter in an effort to preserve the Governor’s wise reflections on aspects of governing and the democratic process. Andy worked for many years with the Governor on countless endeavors and is, without a doubt, an expert on Governor Winter’s legacy from a historical view point.