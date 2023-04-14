As the nation celebrates April as Community College Month, on behalf of Itawamba Community College, thank you for your continuing commitment to education, which prepares both youth and adults with the foundation to ensure a better future.
In some instances, that education is lifelong learning because we are never too old to learn and experience new avenues. For some, it is the completion of a degree, which took many years to achieve. For others, it is an opportunity to transition to a better job and a more promising future. It could be that coveted high school equivalency certificate, which was delayed because life got in the way. And, for traditional high school and dual-enrolled students, it is the next step on an educational journey or career pathway.
As ICC joins with the other 1,000-plus two-year institutions of higher learning in commemorating Community College Month, it is a time to reflect on our past and our future.
This year, ICC is celebrating its 75th anniversary and reflecting on how far the College has progressed from meager beginnings on a cottonfield in Fulton to three locations, 200-plus acres and 1,414,873 square feet. You see, Itawamba Community College is about changing lives and changing futures for those of all ages, many of whom are first generation students. For all that we do, we are grateful to all members of our ICC family because it truly takes a village.
Community colleges are a vital part of America’s postsecondary educational delivery system, serving almost half of the undergraduate students in the United States. Data from the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning show that students who graduate from ICC and transfer to a university receive their degree with a grade point average above the state average and earn their college credentials with a higher GPA than students who begin their university studies their freshman year. ICC also ranks second in the state in producing more bachelor’s degrees than any other community college. Two-year colleges, such as ICC, enable students to graduate or complete their studies with minimal or no debt.
Further, ICC has been recognized for having the lowest higher education tuition in north Mississippi and the second lowest in the state. Since roughly 400,000 people in the state have an average student loan debt of $33,182 and monthly payment of $225, that is remarkable! The education which ICC provides goes beyond traditional bricks and mortar with the significant impact of online instruction, making possible the attainment of a degree any time, any place, anywhere. The success of all our ICC students is paramount.
Thank you for your significant role in enabling ICC to provide the best start for residents of our area and beyond to attain their dreams and goals. And, as always, thank you for being on the frontline to keep us engaged and involved with the latest news and how it impacts us as a community and our neighbors. You are the best.
