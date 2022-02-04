Black History Month provides us a special opportunity to celebrate African Americans, long-ignored by historians who came before us.
Because of the lack of recognition, in 1926, Carter G. Woodson, the founder of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, began a weeklong celebration of achievements by African Americans and a time for recognizing their central roles in United States history. Woodson dubbed it “Negro History Week.”
Woodson picked the second week of February for the celebration, selecting the second month of the year because of the birthdays of President Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. The history professor wanted African American history taken as a serious area of study in the field of history.
During the 1960s, the week became a month of celebration.
While we would like to think that we really don’t need a month to recognize African American history as a special time to talk about the contributions of Black people to our human story worldwide — not just nation, state, county and city — we continue to fall short of our goal.
Programs such as the one planned Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. in the Church of the Living God here in Tupelo are a reason why we need the celebration, even today.
The Church of the Living God in Tupelo is inside what once was the Dixie Belle Theater at 407 N. Spring St., across from the Mayfield Law Offices and adjacent to Porter’s Mortuary, both historic in their own rights.
Derrick Bean, the promoter of this celebration, said he grew up in this historic building. See, he didn’t attend programs or movies in the 300-seat auditorium; instead, by the time Bean arrived on the planet, the Church of the Living God had bought the historic theater and converted its auditorium into a sanctuary.
But others in Tupelo have recalled attending movies in the building during its heyday in the 1950s.
In July 2014, the late Sam Bell told a reporter for the Daily Journal that the first movie he saw at the Dixie Belle was “Porgy and Bess.” Otto Preminger directed the 1959 MGM film with Sidney Portier and Dorothy Dandridge in the titular roles. Sammy Davis Jr. played the thuggish character Sportin’ Life. Pearl Bailey and Diahann Carroll also had roles in this Academy Award-winning picture.
Back in 2006, when the building made the “10 sites worth preserving” list, Charles Penson told a Daily Journal reporter he recalled going to a Frankenstein movie in the Dixie Belle.
Although the old girl comes alive with worshippers each week, Bean has promised a grand celebration of what the building was, as Bell once said, “a social gathering place,” and that during the Jim Crow era when Black people had to go into side doors at the Lyric Theater.
The Black History Month celebration on Feb. 19 promises music, poetry, and theatrical portrayals of African American heroes, Bean said. Among the performers will be the Wonderous Worshippers, lead by Beverly Daniels. Terry “Harmonica” Bean will bring his music. And Zora Welch will recite a poem in the vein of Maya Angelou. Those are just the beginning.
We’re excited to attend this event. Thank you, Derrick Bean, for bringing all this together. This is history in action.