Right now, I’m tucked away in my office at the Oren Dunn City Museum, listening to Otis Redding and anticipating a fantastic event coming up in downtown Tupelo on Feb. 4.
First, you have to thank Sally Kepple, director of the Gumtree Museum of Art, and her board for this. Secondly, Gumtree Museum graciously agreed to a partnership with Oren Dunn Museum to throw a bit of a party in honor of this exhibit and Black History Month. Both museums’ offerings are supported by the Tupelo/Lee County Foundation, CREATE Foundation, Quality of Life and a host of individuals.
The date — Feb. 4 — opens a stellar exhibit from just up the road in Memphis called “Portraits in Soul - Rare Images from the API Archive.” Together, we’ll host an opening. The Gumtree Museum will present Bill Carrier, the son of photographer William Carrier and founder of the family-owned photography business in downtown Memphis.
It is Carrier Sr.’s work of soul artists who recorded at Stax Records in the studio at 926 E. McLemore in Memphis that you’ll be able to see. You know the names: Otis Redding, Isaac Hayes, Al Green, Carla Thomas, Sam and Dave, the Bar-Kays and Johnnie Taylor, among others.
If you don’t know about Stax Records, then it’s time to learn.
Back in 1957, Jim Stewart and his sister, Estelle Axton, founded the recording studio. They called it Stax, taking the first two letters from their respective last names. They wanted to highlight the Black singers and musicians coming up out of the South. And they accomplished that goal until the studio closed in the mid-1970s.
Every good studio needs a marketing plan, and that’s where Carrier came in. He formed Allied Photographic Illustrators (API), and the rest, well, is history.
What you’ll see consists of 30 images of soul artists who recorded and performed at Stax from the API archives. We’re fortunate enough to have these images photographed and printed by the senior Carrier because his son organized and preserved them and his granddaughter, Morgan Bailey Carrier, retouched them.
These original prints, produced from 1962-1969, found their ways into promotional material worldwide, shipped to newspapers, radio stations, concert promoters and onto album covers. If you have a copy of Johnnie Taylor’s first Stax album from 1967, “Wanted: One Soul Singer,” then you have a photograph shot by William Carrier Sr.
So here’s the deal. The Oren Dunn City Museum will open up the alley beside the Gumtree Museum and create “The Oren Dunn Museum Catfish Alley” for those who want a catfish dinner prepared by Yvette Crump. The food is free as long as it lasts, because what goes better with soul than fried catfish.
(Spending a portion of our youth in the Mississippi Delta taught us a ton about fried catfish and soul music — and, yes, the blues).
In addition to the exhibit, there’ll be live music, the Terrance Cummings Band. Most everyone is familiar with the dulcet tones of any kind of music Terrance Cummings produces.
We look forward to seeing you in Downtown Tupelo on Friday, Feb. 4, from 5-7 p.m. Join us in this partnership as we celebrate Black History Month the way it should be - with music, art, good food and community.
Leesha Faulkner is curator of the Oren Dunn City Museum. You may reach her at leesha.faulkner@tupeloms.gov.