HANS A. VON SPAKOVSKY
Courtesy: Heritage Foundation

In a shocking report, the U.S. Census Bureau recently admitted that it overcounted the populations of eight states and undercounted the populations of six states in the 2020 census.

HANS A. VON SPAKOVSKY is a senior legal fellow at the Heritage Foundation and a former Justice Department lawyer and FEC commissioner. His new Heritage study on the census errors, “Census Bureau Errors Distort Congressional Representation for the States,” can be found at heritage.org.

