At the Oren Dunn City Museum, we’re working on the history of the Tupelo Police Department. Last week, assistant curator Sihya Smith contacted Capt. Charles McDougald to see if he had some history of the early days. He did.
McDougald explained that he hadn’t the time to check out all the information. Sihya assured him we would. We don’t take anything without backing it up with three sources. Even after three sources, some information from our research can conflict.
Sihya began researching P.W. Keyes, a Tupelo marshal in the late 1890s. Apparently people in the area thought a lot of Keyes, an Itawamba County native. People in Lee County saw fit to vote him in as election commissioner at least two times.
We went to ancestry.com to look up his origins. William Keyes and Anna Keyes gave birth to him on April 28, 1867, near Fulton.
The U.S. Census for 1900 shows William Keyes’ birthplace as Alabama. His parents’ birthplaces were in Georgia. At age 68, William Keyes’ occupation was listed as bookkeeper. Anna Keyes hailed from Tennessee. Her father was born in Virginia and her mother in Tennessee. At age 63, Anna Keyes showed no employment. They rented their house in Tupelo. The census shows them all living together.
At this point, Purdy W. or P.W. Keyes’ profession was town marshal in Tupelo. The people elected him in 1896. W.C. Baskins was mayor, and the aldermen were C. W. Troy, C.P. Long, T.T. Brewer, Shelby Topp and W.X. Wilson. The elected town treasurer was F.L. Mitts, according to the Commercial Appeal published Dec. 9, 1896.
Keyes maintained that position until 1902. That’s when he died.
Two stories exist about Keyes’ demise. On ancestry.com, a note on the Keyes family tree says: “Wounds suffered in a gun fight, in the line of duty. He was a policeman. The state police organization has erected a marker for his grave.”
Indeed, Purdy Keyes died on Jan. 8, 1902 while serving as town marshal. He was buried in Keyes Cemetery in Fulton. The Law Enforcement Memorial Association furnished a bronze plaque for his tombstone that noted he had died in the line of duty.
A brief article in The Clarion-Ledger in Jackson published Thursday, Jan. 16, 1902, tells a different story from that of the gunfight. The story is noted as a special item from Tupelo.
However, the original from Tupelo can’t be found locally. It is not on newspapers.com, where we found this one. The Tupelo article is not on microfilm at the Lee County Library. That year is missing from its archives. We do not have access to a bound version of the year’s stories.
Nevertheless, The Clarion-Ledger and the Greenwood Commonwealth reported that P.W. Keyes, the town marshal, attended a meeting of the Tupelo mayor and aldermen. During the meeting he went outside to fetch some coal. His weapon fell from his holster and discharged. The bullet pierced his chest and flew through the lung on the left side, traversing straight through his body. He died that evening.