Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a pre-election interview with The New Yorker that, “I am a Black woman, let’s not forget. Certain folks frankly don’t support us in leadership roles.”

GALLERY: Editorial cartoons for March 2023

1 of 12
Clarence Page

Clarence Page

Newsletters

CLARENCE PAGE is a syndicated columnist with the Chicago Tribue. Email him at cpage@chicagotribune.com.

Recommended for you