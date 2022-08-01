Roger Wicker

Sen. Roger Wicker

One of the biggest changes to our economy in recent decades has been our dependence on microchips. These tiny electronic devices — sometimes called semiconductors — are essential to our phones, computers, cars, laundry machines, and a whole range of everyday appliances. Chips are also used in military assets, such as missiles, fighter jets, and Navy ships. In recent years, China and other countries have worked overtime to gain dominance over the chip industry. Unfortunately, they have succeeded. Today, 90% of all semiconductors are made outside the United States. This means we are now dependent on foreign chipmakers to sustain our modern way of life and supply our military. Members of both parties agree this is a threat to our economic and national security that must be addressed.

Newsletters

ROGER WICKER is a U.S. Senator from Mississippi. Readers can contact him at 330 W. Jefferson St., Tupelo, MS 38803 or call (662) 844-5010.

