May 12 has been designated as Child Care Provider Appreciation Day by Child Care Aware and other national early childhood associations. The day has been set aside to celebrate the profession that has meant so much to so many.
I can recall as a young single mother taking my child to a family child care home so I could work. Later, attending college full-time to become a teacher, the child care facility on campus was the only way I managed. While working as a teacher and earning two graduate degrees, child care providers became like members of the family. Twelve years later I remarried and had another child. I continued to work and needed child care. The truth is I am one of millions with a story similar to the one I am sharing.
During COVID-19, child care providers in Mississippi kept many communities functioning when businesses closed and services were reduced and/or stopped. Child care centers remained open putting the health of their employees at risk to allow first responders and medical professionals to serve. Essential business workers such as bank employees, grocery store workers, school personnel and others too numerous to mention also depended on the centers so the businesses could remain open.
Post-COVID, the economy is slowly recovering. Jobs are available in all fields, but many are going unfilled. The reason for this in some communities is clear — people cannot work without child care!
Many child care centers are reducing the number of children they are licensed to serve because they are unable to find workers at the wages offered. Some centers have closed for the same reason. Results of studies researching the issue of lack of child care all come back to provider wages.
According to the Mississippi Department of Labor Statistics, in April 2023, the average child care provider’s wage in Mississippi was $10.30 per hour or $21,430 annually. A new employee’s average starting salary begins at $8.43 with the annual salary at $17,530. Compare that wage to a landscaper and groundkeeper at $13.73 per hour or $28,950 annually and the issue is clear.
The problem is as complex as the solution. For child care providers to make more per hour, the child care program will have to charge parents more per week.
According to The Economic Policy Institute, the average cost to a family for child care in Mississippi for two children — an infant and a 4-year-old was $10,220 in 2020. That’s 11% more than the average rent in Mississippi. A typical family in Mississippi would have to spend 21.9% of its income on child care for an infant and a 4-year-old. How is this issue resolved? The first question to answer is does the state want to address this serious problem? This is not about the arguments of the past as to whether women should work outside the home or not, it is about community development, Mississippi attracting new industry and curbing the “brain drain.”
Those entrusted to care and educate our youngest can barely make a living wage. What does that say about our citizenry’s desire to “grow” our own next generations of physicians, teachers, engineers and business entrepreneurs and keep them in state when they become adults?
The answers are complex, but attainable. It will take a commitment on the part of businesses as well as the state legislature to develop a solution supported by everyone. Think about the young children in your immediate or extended family, consider how the time spent with child care providers today will contribute to their success in the future.
Wouldn’t you want the person with your child eight or more hours a day to earn more that someone who mows your lawn? What if the child care providers took a day off May 12? Would that raise the community’s awareness of their worth?
We can at least show our respect and appreciation by visiting a child care center this week to say thanks to those who are caring for our children. That will cost you nothing.
