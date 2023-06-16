Before the recently fired CNN President Chris Licht fades into a Google search, it is important to reflect on what he tried to do and why it was equivalent to offering mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to a corpse.

Cal Thomas

CAL THOMAS

CAL THOMAS is a nationally syndicated columnist

