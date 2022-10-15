The subject of "Christian nationalism" has again appeared in our political life, establishing residence in the Republican Party. It is nothing new, though, having taken many forms in the past, including Moral Rearmament, Prohibition, Christian Reconstructionism, Moral Majority and the Christian Coalition.

CAL THOMAS is a nationally syndicated columnist who appears in hundreds of newspapers and regularly appears on Fox News and other media outlets. Readers can contact him at tcaeditors@tribpub.com.

