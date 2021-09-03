America is engaged in a global, high stakes struggle with huge economic and national security consequences.
We are in a critical battle with China to see who will lead the world in technology — a battle which now has razor thin margins. In fact, President Biden recently stated China believes it will "own America" by 2035. In a world where the U.S. has grown accustomed to being the dominant force, we are at great risk of losing to the Chinese.
Should this concern us in North Mississippi?
Absolutely! Just ask Darren Musselwhite, mayor of Southaven, where Google recently established its first operations center in the United States. Good jobs are one reason we should care, but there are more.
Americans also love the digital tools, connectivity, soaring 401K’s and economic growth created by tech firms. And small businesses in Corinth and throughout the heartland of America have figured out how to leverage the abundance of innovative digital tools to operate and grow their business, especially during the pandemic.
The tech impact is huge. In 2018 alone, the tech and ecommerce sector invested an estimated $72.6 billion in capital expenditures in the U.S. — nearly $20 billion more than any other sector according to federal data. Furthermore, the digital economy accounted for 25 percent of all growth in GDP in 2017.
The median tech wage in Mississippi is $64,688 (80% higher than overall median wage) and the tech economy has a $3.8 billion economic impact in Mississippi.
According to a recent poll released by the American Edge Project, 85% of voters believe that “American tech companies create products that make our lives better.”
Last spring, one study revealed that “nearly one-third of owners said that without digital technology, they would have been forced to close all or part of their businesses,” and “over 80 percent of small business owners are interested in learning more about how to use digital tools to help their business move forward.”
The enormous success of some of the bigger tech firms along with some of their political missteps makes them a target in Washington. There is dangerous antitrust legislation in Congress that would not only threaten the strongest part of our economy but help hand China the keys to global tech leadership. The proposed laws have unintended negative consequences that could harm our national security. The Chinese envy our tech industry. They try and steal our innovations, hack our networks and use their supply chains to slow our progress. So, the last thing we should do is subject ourselves to friendly fire.
We cannot give our foreign adversaries a competitive advantage that translates well beyond economic issues to national security. Don’t forget earlier this year when the Colonial Pipeline was hacked. Ultimately, Colonial Pipeline paid the cyber bandits $4.4 million to retrieve their data. As countries around the world continue to advance their technological capabilities, the threats increase as well.
If we hand our tech edge to China (and to a lesser degree Russia and Iran), their authoritarian government will leverage that advantage without regard to freedom, privacy or rights. We will pay for a long time.
American values related to technology are online freedom of expression (which must be protected), a free and open internet, and a competitive marketplace that promotes innovation and opportunity. Congress must not confuse privacy and censorship issues with antitrust claims against American tech firms. Not only is it against our national interests, but it defies logic. Consumer welfare is getting better with new tech products and lower prices improving people’s daily lives. These are not the hallmarks of a monopolist.
Some in Congress are on a dangerous path that would undermine American interests with over-reaching and highly regulatory antitrust legislation - legislation that would hurt American companies and aid China’s goal of technological dominance.
For folks in North Mississippi, this isn’t just about people who enjoy the various digital platforms, it’s about jobs. We have some ideal locations and workers in Corinth who would gladly welcome a new Facebook, Google or Amazon facility to Alcorn County.